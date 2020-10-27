Ex-Shell Manager Appointed Karoon CEO

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced that Julian Fowles has been appointed as the company's new chief executive officer and managing director.

Karoon Energy Ltd has announced that Julian Fowles has been appointed as the company’s new chief executive officer and managing director.

Fowles will take up his new position immediately following the conclusion of Karoon’s annual general meeting on November 27. The incoming Karoon CEO started his career with Shell International, where he spent 17 years working in global assignments, including five years as the Exploration and New Ventures Manager in Shell Brazil.

Fowles, who will relinquish the two non-executive director positions he currently holds in other ASX-listed companies to concentrate on his new role at Karoon, has previously worked for Cairn India, Petra Energia and Oil Search. He is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds a BSc (Hons) degree from the University of Edinburgh and a PhD from the University of Cambridge.

“After an extensive and rigorous global search process, we are delighted Dr Fowles has agreed to join Karoon as its new chief executive officer and managing director,” Karoon Chairman, Bruce Phillips, said in a company statement.

“Julian is a highly experienced petroleum industry executive who has had a successful international career with Shell International, Cairn Energy, Petra Energia and Oil Search. Julian’s deep upstream experience in international leadership roles, including CEO experience in Brazil, and company building success will be of great benefit to Karoon as it transitions from a pure exploration company into a profitable exploration and production entity,” he added.

Commenting on his new role, Fowles said, “I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead Karoon Energy at this exciting time for the company as it seeks to consolidate the acquisition of the Baúna asset and in the next phase of its growth as a substantial oil and gas production company”.

Back in July this year, Karoon Energy revealed that its founder and long-standing CEO and Managing Director, Robert Hosking, had informed the company that he will retire at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. The company’s board announced at the time that it had engaged an independent specialist search firm to complete a global search for a replacement CEO.

Karoon Energy is an international oil and gas exploration company with projects in Australia, Brazil and Peru. The company was listed on the ASX in June 2004.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com