Ex-Shell Chair Joins Venterra Group

Offshore wind energy services company Venterra Group plc has announced that Chad O. Holliday will join its board as lead independent director with immediate effect.

Holliday was previously chair of the board of Royal Dutch Shell from 2015 to 2021 and chairman of the board of directors of Bank of America from 2010 to 2015. For eleven years until 2008, Holliday also served as the chair of the board of directors and chief executive officer of DuPont.

“Offshore wind power is a proven technology and critical for near term decarbonization of the energy system,” Holliday said in a company statement.

“Venterra is doing exactly the right thing bringing together the range of services and investment capacity vital for the industry’s urgent expansion. I look forward to supporting the rapid creation of a leading services champion able to help wind energy reach global scale in the next decade,” he added in the statement.

Ayman Asfari, the executive chairman of Venterra Group, said, “we are delighted to welcome Chad onto our board”.

“He obviously brings great industrial experience as well as being a climate leader focused on finding practical solutions to decarbonizing the global economy,” Asfari added in the statement.

“Venterra’s vision is to enable wind energy to lead in the energy transition which aligns exactly with Chad’s wide ranging expertise. He joins our strong non-executive board members Dame Vivienne Cox and Tove Feld who have already made a great contribution to our growth in Venterra’s first year,” he went on to say.

Venterra Group was formed by Asfari and colleagues to create a global services champion supporting the offshore wind industry’s rapid expansion and leading role in the energy transition, the company noted in a statement back in October 2021. Asfari established Petrofac International in 1991 and served as Petrofac’s CEO until December 2020.

In addition to Asfari, Cox, Feld, and Holliday, Venterra Group’s board includes Rob Jewkes, the company’s chief executive officer, and Ivan Ronald, the company’s chief financial officer.

