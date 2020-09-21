Ex-Senior McDermott Rep Gets Ocean Installer Role

Ocean Installer has announced the appointment of Robert Gillespie as the new managing director of Ocean Installer (UK) Ltd.

Gillespie will lead the company’s UK office based in Aberdeen and will be responsible for growing the group’s market share along with successfully and safely delivering projects, according to Ocean Installer.

The new Ocean Installer representative has 27 years of experience in the international offshore oil and gas and offshore wind industries and has previously held senior positions with Fugro, TechnipFMC, McDermott and DOF Subsea UK.

“We are very pleased to welcome Bob to the Ocean Installer team,” Kevin Murphy, the deputy chief executive officer of Ocean Installer, said in a company statement.

“Bob is an accomplished leader with experience and competence that Ocean Installer will strongly benefit from. We see many exciting opportunities for Ocean Installer in the UK market and bringing him on board is one of numerous strategic changes we are implementing to strengthen our service offering to UK clients,” he added.

Commenting on his new role, Gillespie said, “I am very excited to join the Ocean Installer team at such a critical time in the company’s growth story”.

“My goal as managing director for Ocean Installer UK is to further develop relationships with our customers and partners to meet the evolving needs of these businesses and take Ocean Installer into its next phase of success,” he added.

“We will continue to play an essential role in the oil and gas subsea industry as well as taking a similar position in the renewables industry in the years to come. The company is well-positioned to achieve this, due to its excellent track record, substantial backlog and resources,” Gillespie went on to say.

Ocean Installer has made a series of new appointments this year. Back in January, the group appointed Odd Stromsnes as its new chief executive officer. In April, Ingrid Due-Gundersen was announced as the company’s new chief financial officer and in June Even Larsen was appointed as the director of offshore wind.

Ocean Installer describes itself as a Norwegian subsea contractor with a global horizon that delivers full engineering, procurement, construction and installation services within the area of marine and subsea operations. The company is headquartered in Stavanger and has offices in Aberdeen, Houston, Perth, Dubai and Shenzhen.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com