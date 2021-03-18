Ex-Select Energy CEO Joining Marathon Oil Board

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) has announced that Holli C. Ladhani has been elected to the company's board of directors, effective March 31, 2021.

Ladhani will serve on the company’s committees for audit & finance and health, environmental, safety & corporate responsibility. Ladhani previously served as the president and chief executive officer of Select Energy and as the chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Rockwater Energy Solutions before its merger with Select Energy. Prior to joining Rockwater, Ladhani was the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Dynegy Inc. and held various other leadership positions within Dynegy.

“We are pleased to welcome Holli to Marathon Oil's board of directors,” Marathon Oil Corporation’s chairman, president and chief executive officer Lee Tillman said in a company statement.

“We believe Holli’s leadership track record, strong financial background, and energy industry experience is a great complement to the skills of our board of directors. Her valuable insight and perspective will enhance our ability to execute on our strategy to deliver strong corporate returns and sustainable free cash flow,” he added in the statement.

In January this year, Marathon Oil Corporation elected Brent Smolik to its board of directors. Smolik has over 35 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industry, including senior executive leadership roles at Noble Energy Corporation, Noble Midstream Partners LP, EP Energy Corporation, El Paso Corporation, ConocoPhillips, and Burlington Resources, Inc.

During the same month, Marathon Oil Corporation appointed Kimberly Warnica as its senior vice president and general counsel. Warnica previously served as executive vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and secretary at Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. Prior to Alta Mesa, Warnica served in several positions in the Marathon Oil legal department from 2016 to 2018, including assistant general counsel and assistant secretary.

