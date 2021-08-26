Ex-Schlumberger Leader Takes on Tendeka Role
Tendeka has announced that it has appointed Jonathan Abbott as its new chief technology officer (CTO) to drive its next generation of products and systems.
Abbott, who will be based in Tendeka’s Aberdeen headquarters, has almost 20 years of international experience in operations, sales, technical support, product development and project management. The incoming CTO previously worked for Schlumberger, where he is said to have led large engineering development teams focused on lower completions, stimulation and production enhancement.
“I’m excited to be joining Tendeka and taking on the role of driving the company’s technology strategy,” Abbott said in a company statement. “I have always been an admirer of Tendeka’s smart solutions for complex reservoir and production challenges so I’m looking forward to working closely with this talented team and creating solutions that make a real difference for the sector,” he added in the statement.
Brad Baker, Tendeka’s chief executive officer who joined the company following a 27 year career with Baker Hughes, said, “Jonathan has strong international experience at a senior engineering level”.
“He has significant expertise specific to reservoir-centric production and completion optimization and has been responsible for multiple technical industry firsts with supporting technology patents and industry recognized publications,” he added.
“This blend of hands-on international operational experience, combined with leading innovative engineering development teams from multiple cultures will be a strong fit for us and I’m excited to see what Jonathan and the team will do in the coming years,” Baker went on to say.
In December last year, Tendeka announced the appointment of a new global production enhancement manager and in February 2020 the business revealed that it had appointed a new business development manager for South America and a new VP for North and South America.
Tendeka was established in 2009 through the consolidation of SwellFix, Sensornet and Well Technology. The company notes on its LinkedIn page that strategic acquisitions of Flotech and FloQuest in the same year saw Tendeka emerge as a leading provider of completions systems and services to the upstream oil and gas industry.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
