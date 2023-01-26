Expro Pens 10-Year Deal For Work On Eni's LNG Plant In Congo
Energy services provider Expro Group has announced a long-term production solutions contract with Eni for a liquified natural gas pre-treatment facility in Congo.
As initially discussed on the company’s third-quarter earnings conference call on November 3, 2022, the 10-year contract is expected to generate more than $300 million of revenue for Expro.
Expro will design, construct, operate, and maintain a fast-track onshore LNG pre-treatment facility, part of the Marine XII development offshore Congo. The facility will be built near the Litchendjili gas plant – which supplies gas to the adjacent Centrale Electrique du Congo Pointe-Noire Power Plant – and will enable the production of LNG to significantly increase from the West Africa area.
The facility is designed to allow incremental gas production for low-carbon electricity generation. It will link to Eni’s offshore FLNG operations in Congo, supporting both the local energy market and increased global demands for LNG to support secure energy supplies. The onshore pre-treatment facility is designed to process approximately 80 million cubic feet of gas a day.
Expro was selected for this turnkey contract to lease, operate, and maintain this facility because of its successful record and technical expertise in delivering fast-track modular production facilities on a global basis, and in West Africa in particular.
“We are delighted to be able to extend our long-standing partnership with Eni and our activity in West Africa by securing this highly prestigious contract. Our expertise in designing, engineering, delivering, building, operating, and maintaining modular production plants on a fast-track basis is a recognized market differentiator and will further strengthen our presence in the region.”
“Expro’s experience and capabilities in empowering operators to quickly access reserves can play a critical role in supporting Africa’s significant and growing LNG industry, providing opportunities to support secure energy supplies,” Colin Mackenzie, Expro’s Regional Vice President for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, said.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Is The USA Strategic Petroleum Reserve Stock Dangerously Low?
- Police to Board Valaris Rig After Worker Reported Missing
- Risk Premium Embedded in USA NatGas Vanishes
- Norwegian Tax Break Ensures Increase Of O&G Supply To Europe
- Offshore Rigs Set For Very Busy Year In 2023
- Wood Mackenzie: Global Upstream Fiscal Trends For 2023
- Fossil Fuel Profits Roar Back
- Canadian Oil Flows to Asia Surge After USA Refinery Disruptions
- EWTC Produces a Fresh Batch of Graduates
- TSC Subsea Targets Expansion Into New Markets
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- Oil and Gas Security Trends in 2023
- USA Drops Rigs
- Texas Oil & Gas Industry Paid Record $24.7Bn In Taxes And Royalties
- Top Headlines: Is the USA Shale Boom Over and More
- Texas O&G Sector Closes 2022 With Continued Employment Growth
- Fundamentals Strong Enough for $90+ Oil Period
- ADNOC Adds HSBC, ADCB, EFG on Mega IPO Of Gas Unit
- All Eyes on China This Week
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall