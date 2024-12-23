Expro Bags $10MM Decommissioning Contract

Expro said has been supplying subsea safety systems and well test equipment to the client for almost 15 years.

Energy services provider Expro has secured a contract valued at over $10 million for the provision of a well-decommissioning solution for an undisclosed company.

The solution combines subsea safety systems and surface processing design to enable both safe entry to the well and effective management of well fluids, Expro said in a news release.

Expro said has been supplying subsea safety systems and well test equipment to the client for almost 15 years and was involved in the construction of many of the 52 wells now being plugged and abandoned.

Expro said it will provide a surface fluid management package and its 7-3/8” large-bore subsea test tree assembly (SSTTA) with surface tree and controls, providing dual barrier and disconnect capability to facilitate re-entry into the subsea wells.

Iain Farley, Expro’s Regional Vice President for Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, said, “Having been involved in the development phase for many of these fields, we have gained a life of well experience that will be invaluable for this P&A campaign. Our expertise and know-how will help deliver key technical and commercial benefits for the client across the project”.

“The contract reinforces our reputation as the leading provider of subsea safety systems and surface well test equipment, including within the P&A sector. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering best-in-class equipment, allied with the highest standards of safety and service quality that Expro is renowned for,” Farley added.

Meanwhile, Expro signed a technology agreement with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) for the development of a new non-intrusive flowmeter.

The technology will provide flow rates and identify flow patterns, generating online and real-time data availability for control and monitoring of slug instabilities to increase efficiency and optimize production of wells, Expro said in a separate statement.

Expro noted that the key requirement for the agreement is the non-intrusive aspect of the clamp-on design, as well as the absence of any radioactive source. The first prototype is expected to be installed by third quarter of 2027.

Gregorio Rodrigues, Expro Vice President of Well Flow Management, said, “We are delighted to partner with Petrobras to continue providing metering solutions across Brazil. Expro has been at the forefront of pioneering Mobile Fiscal Metering packages, successfully performing flow metering in over 1,000 wells for a number of clients, including Petrobras. We are dedicated to consistently innovating with purpose, and this agreement is a testament to our commitment to being a technology-driven company”.

“The new flowmeter can target multiple scenarios where currently there are challenges understanding the flow pattern and enable the client to adjust the parameters in an effort to optimize the production of the wells on an individual basis. Further developments will allow the solution to be utilized in multiple applications,” Rodrigues added.

Roberta Mendes, Petrobras General Manager for R&D&I in Exploration and Production, said, “We are hopeful about the development of the technology, which will upgrade the optimization of production from producing wells. The technology has the potential to increase production, especially in slug flow scenarios, and it has the premise of easy implementation in the company's facilities, both onshore and offshore”.

Expro describes itself as having an extensive portfolio of capabilities that span well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions. The company has approximately 8,500 employees and provides services and solutions to exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com