Expro and FTAI Form Well Intervention Alliance
Oilfield service company Expro Group reported this week that it has formed a well intervention vessel alliance with marine services provider FTAI Ocean LLC, a unit of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI).
Under the exclusive three-year deal, FTAI will supply its DP3 M/V Pride well intervention vessel to provide full light well intervention (LWI) services to the subsea oil and gas sector, Expro noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. Expro added the new alliance creates a full-service offering for the riserless and riser-based well intervention and plugging and abandonment (P&A) markets.
“This partnership is a significant step forward for both companies,” remarked Graham Cheyne, Expro’s well access and subsea vice president. “It will strengthen our position in the subsea well access and P&A markets combining our efforts to provide a bespoke project-specific complete subsea intervention package to meet our customers’ exact requirements.”
Expro stated the alliance will provide the following under a single contracting entity:
- marine
- remotely operated vehicles
- well intervention
- wireline
- e-line
- coilhose
- subsea well access
- hydraulic intervention
- well planning
- execution and offshore well management.
“The new alliance and technology offering were paramount in Expro’s recent five-year contract award for the supply of light well intervention services for the Chevron-operated Gorgon facility, offshore Australia,” continued Cheyne. “We have introduced the first fully integrated alliance package to the market. This not only enhances our LWI offering but represents Expro’s strong and continued commitment to safety through reduced risks, lower operational costs, and greater efficiencies for our customers.”
According to Expro, the alliance will deploy services as well as technologies. It added that FTAI Ocean’s new well intervention smart tower system will expand the alliance’s LWI vessel services, providing riser and riserless equipment and services. The system, to be installed on the DP3 M/V Pride offshore construction vessel, will be capable of operating in water depths to 4,921 feet (1,500 meters) in riser mode and 8,202 feet (2,500 meters) in riserless mode, Expro noted.
“We are very pleased to be working with Expro, a world leader in well flow technology, with a global footprint and strong track record in subsea well intervention,” commented FTAI Ocean Managing Director Jon Attenburrow. “We look forward to collaborating with Expro to offer clients the highest caliber of subsea intervention services on a global basis.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
Senior Editor | Rigzone
