Expro Acquires Cementing Specialists DeltaTek Global

Expro has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of construction cementing specialists DeltaTek Global.

Expro, an energy services provider has broadened its offering portfolio with the acquisition of DeltaTek Global, a construction cementing specialist.

The acquisition will enable Expro to better serve clients in the well construction cementing sector, while accelerating DeltaTek’s international deployment ambitions through Expro’s global footprint.

Expro’s current portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions. DeltaTek, on the other hand, has developed technologies which are deployable to all well construction projects, for subsea, platform or land cementing operations.

“This is an exciting transaction for Expro that we believe will deliver real value to our combined customer base. The DeltaTek range of low-risk open water cementing solutions increases clients’ operational efficiency, delivers rig time and cost savings, and improves the quality of cementing operations for our clients,” Expro’s Chief Technology Officer Steve Russell said.

“Today’s announcement expands our well construction cementing capabilities through DeltaTek’s open water cementing systems and techniques. These strengths, technologies and ambitions complement Expro and we are delighted to welcome the DeltaTek team to the Expro family,” he said.

Aberdeen based DeltaTek has an experienced leadership team focused on developing and deploying cementing technologies to the offshore market, with operations across the UK, Norway, the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa and Asia Pacific.

“The team and I are delighted to announce this milestone for DeltaTek. To join Expro, a leader in the industry, is a monumental moment for the company, our existing clients, and the wider industry as we continue to innovate and grow the Cure and ArticuLock portfolios to directly address well construction challenges."

"With Expro’s global footprint and strong customer base, we expect to deliver our technology to all operators across the entire well construction market through existing Expro channels, simplifying the global adoption of our value-adding services for our customers,” added Tristam Horn, CEO and founder.

