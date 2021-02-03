Ex-Petronas CEO Joins XOM Board
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has announced that Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin has joined its board of directors.
From 2015 to 2020, Wan Zulkiflee served as the president and group chief executive officer of Petronas, the national oil and gas company of Malaysia. During that time, he led strategic growth and efficiency initiatives and the company’s entry into specialty chemicals. Wan Zulkiflee is currently a non-executive chairman of the boards of Malaysia Airlines Berhad and DRB-HICOM Berhad and is involved in a number of initiatives dedicated to education and public sector leadership.
Wan Zulkiflee’s election sees the ExxonMobil board increase to 11 directors, ten of whom are independent directors. Five independent directors have been appointed since 2016, Exxon highlighted, adding that the average director tenure for its board is under six years.
Exxon noted that it continues discussions with other director candidates with a range of skills sets for potential addition to its board, as part of an ongoing refreshment process. Exxon said the board expects to take further action in the near term.
“We welcome Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee to our board,” Darren Woods, the chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon, said in a company statement.
“His global industry expertise coupled with his insights related to the energy transition will complement our highly experienced board,” he added in the statement.
Exxon is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, according to its website, which notes that the business holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and that its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. Petronas is a global energy and solutions company and the custodian of Malaysia’s national oil and gas resources, the company’s website states.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Polarcus Terminates All Employees
- What Does Myanmar Coup Mean for Oil and Gas?
- Oil Up as Falling Stockpiles Add Impetus to Rally
- Caribbean Refinery Is Back in Business
- US Moves to Seize 2MM Oil Barrels It Says Is Iranian
- Ex-Petronas CEO Joins XOM Board
- Supreme Court to Hear Pipeline Case
- Office Vacancies Surge in Energy Capital
- GOM Production Ops Contract Goes to Danos
- Louisiana Supertanker Port Sets Shipment Record
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger
- Biden Leasing Review May Change Royalty Rates
- ScotGov Proposes Halting Overseas Oil Support
- Republican Senators Request Biden Meeting
- Drilling Starts on 50MM Barrel North Sea Prospect
- Texas Fights Biden Policies
- PTTEP Makes Multi $Billion BP Deal
- MRO Shrinks CEO Pay and Cuts Emissions
- Shale Needs More to Boom Again
- 7 Oil Firms Dubbed Best Place to Work in LGBTQ List
- Oil Discovery Made in US Gulf of Mexico
- Biden Set to Freeze Oil Leasing on Federal Land
- Biden Admin Pulls Drilling Permits
- ADNOC Creates New Directorate
- TC Energy Reacts to Keystone Pipeline Development
- BLM Finalizes Alaska Activity Plan
- Alberta Leader Urges Keystone Retaliation
- DJ Says Exxon and Chevron Discussed Merger