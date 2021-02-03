Ex-Petronas CEO Joins XOM Board

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has announced that Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin has joined its board of directors.

From 2015 to 2020, Wan Zulkiflee served as the president and group chief executive officer of Petronas, the national oil and gas company of Malaysia. During that time, he led strategic growth and efficiency initiatives and the company’s entry into specialty chemicals. Wan Zulkiflee is currently a non-executive chairman of the boards of Malaysia Airlines Berhad and DRB-HICOM Berhad and is involved in a number of initiatives dedicated to education and public sector leadership.

Wan Zulkiflee’s election sees the ExxonMobil board increase to 11 directors, ten of whom are independent directors. Five independent directors have been appointed since 2016, Exxon highlighted, adding that the average director tenure for its board is under six years.

Exxon noted that it continues discussions with other director candidates with a range of skills sets for potential addition to its board, as part of an ongoing refreshment process. Exxon said the board expects to take further action in the near term.

“We welcome Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee to our board,” Darren Woods, the chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon, said in a company statement.

“His global industry expertise coupled with his insights related to the energy transition will complement our highly experienced board,” he added in the statement.

Exxon is one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, according to its website, which notes that the business holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and that its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. Petronas is a global energy and solutions company and the custodian of Malaysia’s national oil and gas resources, the company’s website states.

