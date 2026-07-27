Expand Energy to Buy Twin Eagle for $1.25B

Expand Energy Corp. agreed to buy gas marketer Twin Eagle Holdings NA LLC from private equity firm Five Point Infrastructure for $1.25 billion, moving the largest US natural gas producer further into marketing and trading.

The takeover will make Expand Energy a leading gas marketer, with the company raising its target for annual free cash flow from its marketing and commercial by 50% to $750 million, the company said in a statement Monday. The transaction, which should help Expand reach customers across key markets in the US and Canada, is expected to close in the third quarter.

The deal reflects an effort by gas producers to capture a greater share of the value chain as US demand grows. Rather than simply selling gas at the wellhead, Expand is betting it can earn higher and more stable returns by marketing more directly to customers, managing transportation and storage and optimizing flows across North American markets as LNG exports, data centers and power demand increase.

Expand’s shares fell about 1% before the start of regular trading in New York. The company expects to pay for the transaction through cash on hand and borrowings from its revolving credit facility.

“This is a bit expensive for trading and marketing businesses, which typically sell at a low multiple,” Roth analyst Leo Mariani said in a note on Monday. “However, we think this acquisition is a good strategic fit for the company.”

Expand, formed through the 2024 combination of Chesapeake Energy and rival Southwestern Energy, has been building out its in-house trading team in an effort to improve margins and avoid outsourcing sales to middlemen. The company has been recruiting from ExxonMobil Holdings Corp., with a number of the Texas oil giant’s former gas traders leaving for Expand over the last year following Dan Turco, Expand’s executive vice president for marketing and commercial, who joined from ExxonMobil last year.

Expand netted $91 million on its marketing in the first quarter, when a major winter storm caused gas prices to surge.