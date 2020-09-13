Ex-Oxy Rep Takes Tullow Director Role

Tullow Oil plc (LON: TLW) has announced the appointment of Mitch Ingram as an independent non-executive director of Tullow with immediate effect.

Tullow Oil plc (LON: TLW) has announced the appointment of Mitch Ingram as an independent non-executive director of Tullow with immediate effect.

Ingram, who Tullow confirmed will stand for election at its 2020 annual general meeting in April 2021, has previously worked for several oil and gas companies.

The newly appointed director has held senior positions at Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), where he began his career and spent 22 years, BG Group and most recently Anadarko, where he was a member of the group’s executive committee. Ingram holds a BSc in Engineering Technology from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

“I am delighted to welcome Mitch to the board of Tullow,” Dorothy Thompson, the chair of Tullow Oil plc, said in a company statement.

“He will bring significant commercial, technical and operational insight to our discussions, as well as experience of Tullow’s assets in Ghana from his time at Anadarko. I am certain that his extensive industry experience and expertise will be of material assistance across all of Tullow’s activities,” Thompson added in the statement.

In April this year, Tullow announced the appointment of Rahul Dhir as the chief executive officer, and an executive director, of the company. Dhir, who took up his appointment on July 1, previously worked as the CEO of Delonex Energy, an Africa-focused oil and gas company which he founded in 2013. Prior to establishing Delonex, Dhir served as the managing director and CEO of Cairn India from its IPO in 2006 until 2012.

In December last year, Tullow announced a series of board changes, including the resignation of Paul McDade, the company’s previous CEO, and Angus McCoss, the company’s previous exploration director. Tullow also revealed in December that Thompson had been appointed executive chair on a temporary basis and that Mark MacFarlane, the Executive Vice-President, East Africa and Non-Operated at Tullow, had been appointed chief operating officer in a non-board role.

Tullow is an independent oil and gas company focused on Africa and South America. Based in London, UK, the company has interests in over 70 exploration and production licenses across 14 countries, according to its website.

In Tullow’s 2020 first half results statement, the business posted revenues of $731 million, a gross profit of $164 million and a loss after tax of $1.3 billion. The loss after tax was driven by exploration write-offs and impairments totaling $1.4 billion pre-tax, Tullow noted in the statement.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com