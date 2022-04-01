Ex-Offshore Driller Paragon Wins $400M Case Against Petrobras

Petrobras has lost a case against a former provider of offshore drilling rigs for oil and gas exploration Paragon Offshore Nederland.

Petrobras said earlier this week that the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro decided by a majority vote to grant the appeal of Paragon Offshore.

According to the Brazilian giant, the estimated value of the lawsuit is R$1.9 billion (circa $400 million) of which R$59 million (circa $12.5 million) has been provisioned and the remaining amount is classified as a possible loss in Petrobras’ 2021 Financial Statements.

Petrobras did state that it would file the appropriate appeals against this decision and informs that there was no change in the expected loss.

“Facts deemed relevant about this process will be timely disclosed to the market," Petrobras said.

While it existed, Paragon Offshore leased offshore drilling rigs to oil and gas companies. Paragon Offshore was created as a Noble Corp. spinoff in 2014 and it operated older drilling rigs. It was acquired by Borr Drilling in 2018.

It is worth noting that Petrobras did not provide any details about the case but the two did butt heads in 2015 over Petrobras’ cancelation of contracts for two Paragon drillships.

At the time, Petrobras contested approximately 380 days of the drilling contract backlog for the drillship Paragon DPDS3 as well as releasing Paragon’s other drillship Paragon DPDS2 in late September 2015 even though the drillship’s previously agreed contract end date is set for March 2017.

The drillship Paragon DPDS3 started its contract with Petrobras in December 2013 and was supposed to reach the contract’s end in late August 2017. The drillship operated under a dayrate of $347,000.

The two drilling contracts constituted $493 million of contract drilling services backlog with Petrobras and Paragon was focused on defending its rights under the contracts.

