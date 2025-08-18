Ex-NASA, Intel Rep Crowned Mr TIPRO

In a statement sent to Rigzone recently, the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) announced that it has awarded Eugene Garcia, President of Hurd Enterprises Ltd, with the Mr. TIPRO prize.

TIPRO noted in the statement that the award is its top honor and said it “recognizes members of the association who have proven to be loyal and involved over the years”.

“Recipients of the Mr. TIPRO award are selected for demonstrating distinctive service and dedication to the association and its mission and recognized for significant achievements in their careers benefiting the Texas oil and natural gas industry,” TIPRO added.

Garcia has been a member of TIPRO for over 17 years and is a former chairman of the association, the organization pointed out in its statement, adding that, during his term leading TIPRO’s board of directors from 2018-2020, he was the association’s first third generation chairman. TIPRO highlighted in the statement that Garcia followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, Ambassador John G. Hurd, who served as chairman from 1960-1962, and his uncle, JR Hurd, who was TIPRO chairman from 2004-2006.

Garcia still serves on TIPRO’s board and remains a continued sponsor and supporter of the organization, TIPRO said in its statement, noting that, “through his longtime involvement and active participation with TIPRO, Garcia has been an important source of leadership for the association on a wide range of industry priorities”.

The latest Mr. TIPRO winner began his career working for NASA, TIPRO pointed out in the statement. He then worked with Intel Corporation and Dell, before joining Hurd Enterprises back in 2004, the statement highlighted, noting that Hurd Enterprises is one of the most active independent producers exploring for natural gas in the Wilcox, Frio and Vicksburg trends along the Gulf Coast and in deep South Texas.

Hurd Enterprises Ltd and its affiliated partnerships are family-owned businesses focused on oil and gas exploration, real estate development, ranching and investments, Hurd Enterprises’ website states. Hurd Enterprises Ltd and its predecessors have engaged in oil and gas exploration and production since 1921, according to Hurd’s site.

TIPRO’s statement also noted that Garcia has been involved with a number of charitable organizations.

“Throughout the years, Eugene has demonstrated his outstanding leadership for Texas energy and our association is proud to recognize him as this year's Mr. TIPRO,” TIPRO President Ed Longanecker said.

“We appreciate Eugene’s commitment to TIPRO and his enthusiasm that’s helped propel the state’s oil and gas industry forward,” he added.

Rigzone contacted Garcia for comment on the Mr. TIPRO award. In response, Garcia told Rigzone, “I am deeply honored to receive the Mr. TIPRO award from the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association”.

“This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the Oil & Gas team here at Hurd Enterprises, the Hurd Family legacy in the industry, and my fellow TIPRO members, whose dedication to innovation and excellence drives our industry forward,” he added.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to TIPRO’s mission and will continue to advocate for the growth and sustainability of our state’s energy sector. It was truly an honor to be recognized,” he continued.

TIPRO confirmed to Rigzone that it awarded Gary Rohmer the Mr. TIPRO award in 2024. Rohmer is the former managing director in PricewaterhouseCoopers’ mergers and acquisitions tax practice.

A TIPRO newsletter dated August 29, 2024, which was sent to Rigzone by TIPRO, noted that Rohmer has been involved on TIPRO’s board of directors for several years. TIPRO’s site lists him on the organization’s board as the Chairman’s Appointee.

“We’re glad to honor Gary with this special distinguishment for his continued leadership in providing financial services and consultation to TIPRO as well as the oil and gas industry,” Longanecker said in that newsletter.

The TIPRO newsletter said Rohmer retired at the end of 2023 and revealed that, in 2024, he formed and became the managing member of Gary Rohmer, LLC, which TIPRO said provides tax consulting services to companies in the energy industry.

TIPRO also confirmed to Rigzone that, in 2023, it awarded the Mr. TIPRO title to Allen Gilmer. Gilmer is also a former chairman of TIPRO and was the founder of DrillingInfo, which has since changed its name to Enverus.

A TIPRO newsletter dated August 17, 2023, which was sent to Rigzone by TIPRO, said Gilmer had been a member of TIPRO for 20 years and added that his longtime involvement and loyalty to TIPRO “has been important to guiding the association’s work, education campaigns and advocacy promoting Texas independents and royalty owners”.

“Gilmer is well known as an expert on the Texas oil patch,” TIPRO noted in that newsletter.

“After starting off his career working as a geophysicist for Marathon Oil Co., Gilmer co-founded several companies in the oil and gas sector,” it added.

“His entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring mind and passion for data led him to later start-up DrillingInfo (now called Enverus), a leading provider of cloud-based data and analytics software and intelligence for the oil and gas industry,” it continued.

“In addition to his role co-founding the company, he also served more than 20 years as the chief executive officer and chairman of the business. Gilmer has received numerous accolades and been widely recognized for his industry leadership and vision,” it went on to state.

In that newsletter, Longanecker said, “Allen Gilmer is a true innovator and industry leader”.

“Throughout the years, he has shown his leadership for Texas energy and our association is proud to honor him as this year’s Mr. TIPRO. We celebrate and commend him for his many years of service that have helped Texas oil and gas producers and royalty owners,” he added.

