Exit of Partners in Kenya Oil Project Casts Doubt on ONGC Participation
ONGC Videsh Ltd. is reconsidering taking a stake in Tullow Oil Plc’s Kenya assets following the exit of other partners in the project.
The Indian oil company needs more clarity after TotalEnergies SE and Africa Oil Corp. quit the Kenya consortium several weeks ago, an ONGC executive, who asked not to be named because the information was private, told reporters on Tuesday. ONGC and Oil India Ltd.’s discussions with Tullow started before these companies decided to exit.
Tullow discovered crude oil in Kenya in 2012, but has yet to find strategic partners that would unlock sufficient funding for the project. The country’s government also has yet to approve a development plan for the resources.
Tullow said there are still potential strategic partners for the Kenya venture, without naming any companies.
“The prospective partners remain engaged and detailed farm-out discussions continue with a number of companies,” a Tullow spokesperson said by email. The company remains focused on securing a partnership this year.
An Oil India spokesman said the company is “still evaluating” taking a stake in the Kenya project.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Where Do Total Recoverable Oil Reserves Stand?
- USA Awards Contracts for SPR Purchase of 3.2MM Barrels
- North America Sees Rig Loss Regression
- Saudis and Russia Extend Oil Supply Cuts
- Analysts Say These Factors Should Help Physically Tighten Market in Q3
- Petronas Clears Technical Assessments for CCS Vessels
- Partners in Israel's Leviathan Field to Build $568MM Third Pipeline
- Orlen May Buy Stake in German Refinery Only if Rosneft Kicked Out
- Norway Shippers, Rig Workers Agree Wage Hike, Averting Strike
- Analysts Talk Saudi Oil Cut Extension
- Executives Predict Where WTI Oil Price Will End Up in 2023
- Frontera Makes Oil Discovery in Guyana
- Wood Mackenzie Reveals Upstream Industry's Most Admired Explorer
- Where Do Total Recoverable Oil Reserves Stand?
- What Was OPEC's Net Oil Export Revenue in 2022?
- Eni Sells Congo-Brazzaville Oil Assets to Perenco
- Saipem Bags Aramco, Petrobras Deals Worth $1B
- This Has Not Been the Most Exciting Quarter for Oil Price Dynamics
- Clean Energy Employment Grew in All USA States 2022: DOE
- Biden Government Bins Proposed Phase-Down of Fossil Fuel Output
- Merger of Equals to Create $5.4B Houston Drilling Company
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Executives Predict Where WTI Oil Price Will End Up in 2023
- Frontera Makes Oil Discovery in Guyana
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- TotalEnergies Find Could Hold 400MM Barrels of Oil Equivalent
- Oil and Gas Megatrends to 2050
- Gulf of Mexico Sees Piracy Increase
- Americas Exploration Heats Up
- Why Aren't Oil Prices Higher?