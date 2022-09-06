Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Gets API Upstream VP Role

The American Petroleum Institute (API) has announced the promotion of Cole Ramsey to Vice President of Upstream Policy.

As part of his new role, Ramsey will lead the API upstream team, manage API’s upstream committee and spearhead the coordination of upstream oil and natural gas issues across the organization to help advance API’s mission, the API outlined.

Ramsey, who currently serves as Counsel in API’s Office of the General Counsel, will begin his new role on September 6. Ramsey joined API in 2018 as policy advisor and project coordinator for The Environmental Partnership, a program which brings together companies from all sectors of the industry with the goal of continuously improving environmental performance, the API notes. Last year, Ramsey was promoted to Counsel in the Office of the General Counsel.

Prior to joining API, Ramsey spent six years working in ExxonMobil’s U.S. exploration and production, gas and power marketing, and refining and supply groups.

“In his time at API, Cole has leveraged crucial subject-matter expertise and provided effective management of priority industry issues to drive positive policy outcomes,” API Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs Frank Macchiarola said in an organization statement.

“I am confident that his industry and member-company experience will serve API and our members well and will make him an impactful leader for the Upstream team and API,” he added.

Commenting on his new appointment, Ramsay said, “I look forward to taking on this new challenge and am honored to be leading the Upstream Policy Team – a talented group of problem solvers who work every day to advance policies that support U.S. energy development and security”.

The API has made several staff changes this year. Back in June, Amanda Eversole was named Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy Officer and Stephen Comstock was named the API’s new Vice President and Senior Counselor for Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs. During the same month, the API revealed the promotion of Aaron Padilla to the role of Vice President of Corporate Policy.

In March, the API announced the promotion of Ryan Meyers to senior vice president and general counsel and in February the API announced that Chevron Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth would serve as chairman of API’s Board of Directors for a two-year term. Wirth succeeded Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland.

