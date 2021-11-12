Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) has announced the promotion of Tim Go to the position of president and chief operating officer (COO), effective immediately.

As president and COO, Go’s responsibilities will include oversight over HollyFrontier’s refining and lubricants and specialty products segments. Mike Jennings, who previously served as chief executive officer and president of HollyFrontier, will continue to serve as the company’s chief executive officer.

Go has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of HollyFrontier since June 2020. He has previously worked as the chief executive officer of the general partner of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. and in roles of increasing responsibility at Flint Hills Resources and in downstream operations at ExxonMobil, where he worked for 18 years.

Jennings has served as chief executive officer and president of HollyFrontier since January 1, 2020. He served as the company’s executive vice president from November 2019 through December 2019, its executive chairman from January 2016 until January 2017 and as the chief executive officer and president from the merger of Holly Corporation and Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011 until January 2016. Jennings has also served as chairman of the board of HollyFrontier, from January 2017 to February 2019 and January 2013 to January 2016, and as the chief executive officer of Holly Logistic Services, L.L.C., since January 2020.

“Since joining the company in June 2020, Tim has provided significant leadership and direction in our efforts to strengthen and grow HollyFrontier’s refining segment,” Jennings said in a company statement.

“In 2021, he also played a key role in the company’s acquisition and integration of the Puget Sound refinery. In recognition of these contributions, we are excited to announce Tim’s promotion to the position of president and chief operating officer and look forward to his continued contributions in his new role,” he added in the statement.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, HollyFrontier describes itself as principally an independent petroleum refiner that produces high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products and specialty and modified asphalt. The company owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah and Washington and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states, its website notes.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com