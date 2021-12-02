Ex-ExxonMobil Leader Appointed Lundin Energy Norway MD

Lundin Energy AB has revealed that Lundin Energy Norway AS Managing Director Kristin Færøvik will retire from her position on December 31.

Morten Grini has been appointed as the company’s new managing director from January 1, 2022, Lundin revealed. Grini is currently the director for drilling and wells at Lundin Energy Norway and has been a member of the leadership team in the company since joining in 2017. Prior to that he worked for ExxonMobil in Norway and internationally for 19 years across a range of leadership roles, Lundin highlighted.

Lundin Petroleum announced in December 2014 that Færøvik would assume the role of managing director of Lundin Norway in April 2015. Færøvik was previously the managing director of Rosenberg WorleyParsons AS, the managing director of Marathon Petroleum Company (Norway) and has held several positions within BP in Norway and internationally.

“I would like to thank Kristin for seven years of committed service,” Nick Walker, the president and chief executive officer of Lundin Energy, said in a company statement.

“Lundin Energy Norway has seen continued and successful growth under her leadership, from production of just over 20,000 barrels of oil per day to around 190,000 barrels per day in 2021. The flagship operated Edvard Grieg field on the Utsira High has consolidated its position as a host facility, and the giant Johan Sverdrup field has been put into production,” he added in the statement.

“The company has delivered strong results throughout her tenure. She has also built a high performing team that will be an important asset for the company moving forwards,” Walker continued.

The Lundin Energy CEO noted that the company knows Grini “very well” as a “highly successful technical professional and leader who has made a significant impact in Lundin Energy in the relatively short time he has been with us”.

“I look forward to working closely with him in his new role of managing director as we continue to build Lundin Energy as one of the leading companies operating on the Norwegian Continental Shelf,” he said.

Outgoing Lundin Energy Norway Managing Director Færøvik said, “I am proud of having continued to develop Lundin Energy’s business in Norway, and of the success of Edvard Grieg and Johan Sverdrup”.

“After seven years of leading the company, it is with pleasure I hand over the baton to Morten. Lundin Energy Norway has fabulous employees and I wish them and the company all the best for the future,” she added.

