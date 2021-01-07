Ex-Equinor Safety Rep Appointed Var Energi CEO

Var Energi has announced the appointment of Torger Rod as the company's new chief executive officer.

Rod, whose start date will be announced in the near future, will replace Kristin F. Kragseth, who has accepted the position of Petoro CEO. He has spent the last 22 years working with Equinor, both in Norway and internationally, most recently as the head of safety and security. Before that role Rod served Equinor as the company’s senior vice president of project development.

“I am delighted that Torger has agreed to be our new CEO,” Philip Hemmens, the chairman of Var Energi, said in a company statement.

“He has the energy, leadership skills and experience to ensure that Var Energi reaches its objectives in the current challenging environment,” he added.

“I would like to thank Kristin Kragseth for her invaluable contribution in establishing Var Energi on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) and I wish her every success in her new role in Petoro,” Hemmens went on to say.

Commenting on his new position, Rod said, “I am looking forward to taking on the role as CEO of one of the most exiting oil and gas companies in Norway, with ambitious growth targets and operations across all parts of the NCS”.

On December 10, 2020, Var Energi revealed that Kragseth had been appointed Petoro CEO. Kragseth has spent almost 30 years in the company and its predecessors and was appointed CEO when Var Energi was established in 2018 through the merger between Eni Norge and Point Resources. Kragseth has spent most of her career with ExxonMobil, holding various managerial positions in Norway and globally.

Var Energi describes itself as the largest independent exploration and production company on the NCS. The business is jointly owned by Eni, which has a 69.6 percent interest, and HitecVision, which holds the remaining 30.4 percent stake.

