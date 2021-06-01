Ex-Equinor Head Becomes Var Energi CEO

Vår Energi confirmed on Tuesday that Torger Rød has now become the company’s chief executive officer.

The news follows the announcement of Rød’s appointment back in January this year. Rød replaces Vår Energi’s former chief executive officer Kristin F. Kragseth, who has taken the position of head of Petoro.

Rød’s previous role was at Equinor, where he served as the head of safety and security. He spent the last 22 years working with the company both in Norway and internationally, including his role as senior vice president of project development, where he overlooked all development projects for the business.

“The board is delighted to have Torger join Vår Energi,” Phil Hemmens, the chairman of the board of directors of Vår Energi, said in a company statement. “He has the experience, leadership skills and energy to take the company into an exciting, yet challenging future. The board has ambitious growth plans for Vår Energi, whilst moving the company in a more sustainable direction,” he added.

“Torger has deep knowledge and experience from the energy sector, having been responsible for major project developments globally, including renewable and low carbon projects. His proven track record is the perfect fit for Vår Energi,” Hemmens went on to say.

Commenting on his new role, Rød said, “I am very proud to take over the leadership of Vår Energi – one of the largest operators on the Norwegian shelf”.

“Vår Energi is a very exciting company. Its size, highly valuable assets, capable organization, and resourceful and ambitious owners places it amongst the elite in the industry. Vår Energi is a young company that has come a long way in a short time, since its establishment in 2018. It is impressive to see what has been achieved so far,” he added.

“My biggest responsibility as CEO will always be the safety and wellbeing of our employees and those working for us. Real value creation can only happen if no one gets hurt. The top priority of a company like ours is to prevent major accidents and to provide a safe and sound work environment. I look forward to in working in close partnership with work force representatives, suppliers, the authorities and other stakeholders to reach that end,” he continued.

