Ex-Equinor Boss Proposed for Subsea 7 Role

Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Bors: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced on Friday that its board of directors has proposed Eldar Saetre for election as an independent non-executive director at the company’s next annual general meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to take place on April 14, 2021.

The company outlined that Saetre’s appointment would be effective on June 1, 2021. Saetre served as Equinor’s president and chief executive officer from October 15, 2014, to November 2, 2020. He first joined the company back in 1980 and worked as Equinor’s executive vice president and chief financial officer from October 2003 until December 2010 and held the position of executive vice president for marketing, processing, and renewable energy from 2011 to 2014.

Subsea 7 also revealed on Friday that Elisabeth Proust, who is currently the company’s independent director and member of both the audit committee and the compensation committee, will not be standing for re-election at Subsea 7’s AGM. It was proposed that Kristian Siem and Dod Fraser be re-elected as directors of the company at the AGM.

Subsea 7’s AGM will take place at 15:00 (local time) at the company’s registered office in Luxembourg. The company noted that, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the AGM will be held without the shareholders’ physical presence. The holders of common shares and American depositary receipts on record at the close of business on March 1, 2021, will be entitled to vote at the AGM.

According to its website, Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry. The business employs more than 11,000 people, has delivered more than 1,000 projects, and has an established local presence in all the major offshore energy regions in the world, Subsea 7’s website shows.

