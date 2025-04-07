Execs Reveal Where They Expect Gas Price to be at Various Points in Future

Executives from oil and gas firms have revealed where they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at various points in the future as part of the first quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

Executives from oil and gas firms have revealed where they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at various points in the future as part of the first quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey, which was released recently.

The survey asked participants where they expect Henry Hub natural gas prices to be in six months, one year, two years, and five years. Executives from 117 oil and gas firms answered this question and gave a mean response of $3.71 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the six month mark, $3.98 per MMBtu for the year mark, $4.30 per MMBtu for the two year mark, and $4.83 per MMBtu for the five year mark, the survey showed.

Executives from 117 oil and gas firms also answered this question in the fourth quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey and gave a mean response of $2.97 per MMBtu for the six month mark, $3.28 per MMBtu for the year mark, $3.63 per MMBtu for the two year mark, and $4.16 per MMBtu for the five year mark, that survey showed.

The average response executives from 127 oil and gas firms gave when they were asked in the latest survey what they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2025 was $3.78 per MMBtu, this survey outlined. The low forecast came in at $2.00 per MMBtu, the high forecast was $5.25 per MMBtu, and the spot price during the survey was $4.10 per MMBtu, the survey pointed out.

The average response executives from 128 oil and gas firms gave when they were asked in the previous survey what they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2025 was $3.19 per MMBtu, that survey outlined. The low forecast came in at $2.00 per MMBtu, the high forecast was $4.80 per MMBtu, and the spot price during the survey was $3.04 per MMBtu, that survey pointed out.

In a statement sent to Rigzone on April 1 by the Enverus team, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR), a subsidiary of Enverus, revealed that its average NYMEX Henry Hub gas price forecast for the rest of 2025 was $3.90 per MMBtu.

“We increased our NYMEX Henry Hub gas price forecast for the rest of 2025, driven by the faster than expected ramp up of the Plaquemines LNG facility and bullish weather,” Al Salazar, a director at EIR, said in the statement.

“However, our price outlook remains ~30 cents below the current forward strip. High natural gas prices are a headwind to gas-fired generation to the benefit of coal, while L48 production continues to outperform our expectations, overcoming anemic activity” Salazar added.

A research note sent to Rigzone by the JPM Commodities Research team on April 4 showed that J.P. Morgan expected the U.S. natural gas Henry Hub price to average $3.53 per MMBtu in 2025 and $3.23 per MMBtu in 2026.

A BMI report sent to Rigzone by the Fitch Group on the same day showed that BMI expects the front month Henry Hub natural gas price to average $3.40 per MMBtu in 2025 and $3.80 per MMBtu in 2026.

The Dallas Fed conducts the Dallas Fed Energy Survey quarterly to obtain a timely assessment of energy activity among oil and gas firms located or headquartered in the Eleventh District, the Dallas Fed Energy Survey states. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas is part of the Federal Reserve System, the central bank of the United States, the Dallas Fed site highlights.

EIR publishes energy sector research focused on the oil, natural gas, power and renewable industries, its statement highlights. BMI is a unit of Fitch Solutions. BMI has a 40- year track record of supporting investors, risk managers, and strategists, Fitch Solutions’ website notes. J.P. Morgan describes itself on its site as a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com