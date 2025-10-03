Execs Predict Where NatGas Price Will Land in Future

Executives from oil and gas firms revealed where they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at various points in the future in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

Executives from oil and gas firms have revealed where they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at various points in the future in the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey, which was released recently.

The survey asked participants what they expect Henry Hub natural gas prices to be in six months, one year, two years, and five years. Executives from 121 oil and gas firms answered this question and gave a mean response of $3.35 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the six month mark, $3.53 per MMBtu for the one year mark, $3.94 per MMBtu for the two year mark, and $4.50 per MMBtu for the five year mark, the survey showed.

Executives from 116 oil and gas firms answered this question in the second quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey and gave a mean response of $3.66 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the six month mark, $3.81 per MMBtu for the one year mark, $4.12 per MMBtu for the two year mark, and $4.50 per MMBtu for the five year mark, that survey showed.

In the first quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey, executives from 117 oil and gas firms answered this question and gave a mean response of $3.71 per MMBtu for the six month mark, $3.98 per MMBtu for the year mark, $4.30 per MMBtu for the two year mark, and $4.83 per MMBtu for the five year mark, that survey showed.

The third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey also asked participants what they expect the Henry Hub price to be at the end of this year. Executives from 133 oil and gas firms answered this question and gave an average response of $3.30 per MMBtu, the survey highlighted. The low forecast was $2.20 per MMBtu, the high forecast was $4.75 per MMBtu, and the average Henry Hub natural gas daily spot price during the survey was $2.99 per MMBtu, the survey pointed out.

Executives from 133 oil and gas firms answered this question in the second quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey and gave an average response of $3.66 per MMBtu, that survey highlighted. The low forecast was $1.75 per MMBtu, the high forecast was $5 per MMBtu, and the average Henry Hub natural gas daily spot price during the survey was $3.30 per MMBtu, that survey revealed.

Executives from 127 oil and gas firms answered this question in the first quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey and gave an average response of $3.78 per MMBtu, that survey showed. The low forecast came in at $2 per MMBtu, the high forecast was $5.25 per MMBtu, and the average Henry Hub natural gas daily spot price during the survey was $4.10 per MMBtu, that survey highlighted.

An EBW Analytics Group report sent to Rigzone by the EBW team on Thursday highlighted that the November natural gas contract closed at $3.476 per MMBtu on Wednesday. This figure was up 17.3 cents, or 5.2 percent, from Tuesday’s close, the report outlined.

In a report sent to Rigzone by the Standard Chartered team on October 1, Standard Chartered projected that the nearby future NYMEX basis Henry Hub U.S. natural gas price will average $3.35 per MMBtu in 2025, $3.30 per MMBtu in 2026, and $2.90 per MMBtu in 2027. In that report, Standard Chartered forecast that the commodity will average $3.20 per MMBtu in the fourth quarter of this year, $3.20 per MMBtu in the first quarter of 2026, $3.70 per MMBtu in the second quarter, $3.50 per MMBtu in the third quarter, and $2.80 per MMBtu in the fourth quarter.

In a BMI report sent to Rigzone by the Fitch Group on October 3, BMI projected that the front month natural gas Henry Hub price will average $3.50 per MMBtu in 2025 and $3.80 per MMBtu in 2026.

