Execs Predict Where Henry Hub Price Will Land in Future

Executives from oil and gas firms revealed where they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at various points in the future in the second quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

Executives from oil and gas firms revealed where they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at various points in the future in the second quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey, which was published recently.

The survey asked participants what they expect Henry Hub natural gas prices to be in six months, one year, two years, and five years. Executives from 97 oil and gas firms answered this question and gave a mean response of $3.35 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the six month mark, $3.45 per MMBtu for the year mark, $3.75 per MMBtu for the two year mark, and $4.14 per MMBtu for the five year mark, the survey showed.

Executives from 110 oil and gas firms answered this question in the first quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey and gave a mean response of $3.53 per MMBtu for the six month mark, $3.72 per MMBtu for the year mark, $4.03 per MMBtu for the two year mark, and $4.42 per MMBtu for the five year mark, that survey showed.

Executives from 116 oil and gas firms answered this question in the second quarter 2025 Dallas Fed Energy Survey and gave a mean response of $3.66 per MMBtu for the six month mark, $3.81 per MMBtu for the year mark, $4.12 per MMBtu for the two year mark, and $4.50 per MMBtu for the five year mark, that survey showed.

The latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey also asked participants what they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2026. Executives from 123 oil and gas firms answered this question and gave an average response of $3.36 per MMBtu, the survey highlighted. The low forecast was $2.00 per MMBtu, the high forecast was $4.65 per MMBtu, and the average daily spot price during the survey was $3.15 per MMBtu, the survey pointed out.

The fourth quarter 2025 Dallas Fed Energy Survey was the first Dallas Fed Energy Survey which asked participants what they expect the Henry Hub natural gas price to be at the end of 2026. Executives from 124 oil and gas firms answered this question in the fourth quarter 2025 survey and gave an average response of $4.19 per MMBtu, that survey highlighted. The low forecast was $1.75 per MMBtu, the high forecast was $6.50 per MMBtu, and the average daily spot price during that survey was $4.84 per MMBtu, the fourth quarter 2025 Dallas Fed Energy Survey pointed out.

In the first quarter 2026 Dallas Fed Energy Survey, executives from 128 oil and gas firms answered this question and gave an average response of $3.60 per MMBtu, that survey highlighted. The low forecast was $2.30 per MMBtu, the high forecast was $5.25 per MMBtu, and the average daily spot price during that survey was $3.16 per MMBtu, the first quarter 2026 Dallas Fed Energy Survey pointed out.

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In an EBW Analytics Group report sent to Rigzone by the EBW team on Wednesday, EBW Energy Analyst Eli Rubin noted that the August natural gas contract “tested as high as $3.328 yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon before falling alongside cooler weather forecasts over the eastern U.S. into mid-July”.

“Scorching weather over the next 48 hours may continue to support elevated spot gas prices, but lower demand into mid-July suggests upside may prove ephemeral,” Rubin added.

In the EBW report, Rubin warned that “the inability of the August contract to rally above early-June contract highs at $3.37, despite substantial surprise heat (DTN’s July 2026 forecast is the second hottest in 14 years), is a cautionary sign for bulls”.

“However, we note that higher near-term demand for gas is narrowing the extent of medium-to-long term downside risk,” he said.

Rubin went on to note in the report that “the natural gas surplus to five-year norms may reach an injection-season high above 160 billion cubic feet with tomorrow’s [Thursday] EIA report” and added that “supply growth is likely to outpace demand gains in the back half of the injection season”.

“Unless supply gains fail to emerge, renewed heat may be required to sustain support for NYMEX futures over the next 30-60 days,” Rubin said in the report.

Wednesday’s EBW report predicted a “retest resistance” trend for the NYMEX front month natural gas contract price over the next seven to 10 days and a “weaken structurally” trend over the next 30-45 days.

The report highlighted that the August natural gas contract closed at $3.275 per MMBtu on Tuesday. This marked a 9.4 cent, or 3.0 percent, rise from Monday’s close, the report outlined.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com