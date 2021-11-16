Exec Who Led Engine No 1 Exxon Campaign to Leave
The executive who led Engine No. 1’s campaign to overhaul the board of Exxon Mobil Corp. is leaving the firm.
Charlie Penner was in charge of Engine No. 1’s active engagement practice. In May, the upstart investment firm got a slate of three directors elected to the oil giant’s board despite owning just 0.02% of its shares. The Exxon fight is the most high-profile proof to date that environmental and social issues are a top issue for investors.
Engine No. 1 confirmed Penner’s departure in a statement Monday.
“We appreciate the tremendously valuable work Charlie put in at Engine No. 1, especially on the Exxon campaign, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” said the firm.
His departure was first reported by Reuters, which cited people familiar with the matter. Penner did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Penner was a partner at the New York activist firm Jana Partners before joining Engine No. 1. While he was there, Jana teamed up with the California State Teachers’ Retirement System to push Apple Inc. to do more to protect children using its phones. The campaign prompted a response from Apple, which also eventually released improved parental controls.
“The Apple campaign inspired Google to make changes. Even Facebook started talking about user well-being. If you can get Exxon to change, everybody else in the industry has to listen,” Penner said in a Bloomberg interview in May.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Traders Refocusing on Return of 2 Bearish Factors
- Shale Making Too Much Money to Rescue Biden
- ADNOC Invests Near $6B to Enable Drilling Growth
- IEA Says End of Oil Price Rally in Sight
- Exxon Taps TechnipFMC For Subsea Work On Stabroek Block Off Guyana
- Accommodation Rig Starts Work On Tyra Field
- Technip Energies, Petronas To Jointly Develop Carbon Capture Tech
- RWE To Double Green Energy Capacity With $57B Investment
- Japan Offers Financial Aid to Oil Refiners
- Woodside CFO Resigns
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Baker Hughes Invests in Turquoise Hydrogen
- Sembcorp Marine Integrates Hull And Topsides For Shell GOM Project
- Noble Shareholder To Vote Against Merger With Maersk Drilling
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Tullow Oil Set To Increase Stake In Two Oilfields Offshore Ghana
- Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback
- Ex-ExxonMobil Rep Becomes President of HollyFrontier
- Shell Ditches Dutch from Name
- BP and Aker Exploring Aker BP Stake Sale
- Iran News Sends Oil Prices Lower
- Schlumberger Sees $Multibillion Global Revenue in 3Q
- Canadian Oil Collapses at Cushing
- Valaris Drillship Coming Out Of Lay-Up For Petrobras
- Transocean Issues Latest Fleet Status Report
- Shell CEO Talks Shell Break Up at Web Summit
- ExxonMobil Takes Valaris Drillship Out Of Lay-Up For Angola Ops
- Analysts Upgrade Oil Price Forecasts
- Ex-Petrofac Chief Forms New Company
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal