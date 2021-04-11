Exec Says Carbon Tax Bad for Oil and Gas Industry
The drive to curb carbon dioxide emissions appears to be gaining momentum among major players in the U.S. oil and gas industry, but opinions differ on how best to achieve that goal. One of last week’s most popular articles among Rigzone’s downstream readers is a case in point. Read on for details on this and other recent articles that caught their attention.
OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax
Several prominent voices in the U.S. oil and gas industry have recently embraced the idea of putting a tax or other price on carbon dioxide emissions. Vicki Hollub, the CEO of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY), has declared that she is not one of them. Calling a carbon tax “bad for a lot of the industry” and for consumers, particularly the economically disadvantaged, Hollub pointed out that her company does not advocate such an approach, Bloomberg reported. Instead, OXY supports existing tax credits that encourage firms to store CO2 and lower emissions.
Where Can My Oil and Gas Skills Take Me in the Energy Transition?
A significant share of oil and gas companies are exploring opportunities in renewables. This article highlights points to consider for oil and gas professionals seeking to transfer their skill sets to the renewables sector. It also points out that workforce training opportunities represent an important avenue for making the switch. The author – Monique Jozwiakowski, with the Houston-based consulting firm MOJOZ Consulting – notes that one company is taking the pioneering step of developing a post-graduate degree in hydrogen for seasoned technical and legal professionals.
EIA Raises Oil Price Forecasts Again
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) recently upped its projected average West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent oil prices for 2021. Against its predictions from March, EIA now anticipates nearly 3% higher WTI and Brent spot prices this year. Moreover, it now foresees higher average spot prices for the two oil benchmarks in 2022.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- Repsol to Furlough Staff
- Tribal Advocate Says USA Won't Shut DAP
- $370MM West Africa Contract Goes to Maersk Drilling
- Wison Wins Contract for Texas LNG Project
- Ex-BP Officer Becomes Energy Institute Chief Exec
- Exec Says Carbon Tax Bad for Oil and Gas Industry
- Baker Hughes USA Rig Count Rises
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Recruitment Firms Team Up for Americas Drive
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Scottish Oil Startup Expanding
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- Repsol to Furlough Staff
- Eni Makes New Light Oil Find
- Tribal Advocate Says USA Won't Shut DAP
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- Shell Completes $2.5B Deal
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Fossil Fuel Sector Talks About ESG Like Never Before