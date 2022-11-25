Ex-Chief of Norway Defense Recommended for Equinor Board Election

Equinor's latest board recommendation comes after the Norwegian Government announced in September that it had decided to heighten emergency preparedness.

Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) has announced that its nomination committee recommends that the company’s corporate assembly elects Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as a new member to Equinor ASA’s board of directors.

The recommendation comes as board member Bjørn Tore Godal, who has been a member since 2010, wishes to step down from his position as board member, Equinor outlined. The election to Equinor’s board of directors takes place in the company’s corporate assembly meeting on November 30. It is proposed that the election enters into effect from December 12 and is effective until the ordinary election of shareholder-elected members to the board of directors in June 2023.

Bruun-Hanssen held the position of Chief of Norwegian Defense Forces from 2013-2020, the role of Chief of Norwegian Joint Operational Headquarters from 2011-2013 and the position of Chief of Royal Norwegian Navy from 2009-2011. He also worked as the Chief of staff of Royal Norwegian Navy from 2007-2009 and as the Chief of the Naval Operations Center from 2003-2007. Prior to this, Bruun-Hanssen had an extensive career in the Norwegian Military, Equinor pointed out.

Equinor’s latest board recommendation comes after the Norwegian Government announced in September that it had decided to heighten emergency preparedness in relation to infrastructure, onshore and offshore installations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines were damaged in late September, with Bloomberg reporting last week that Sweden concluded explosions at the assets were caused by sabotage. Last month, Petroleum Safety Authority Norway (PSA) highlighted that a number of notifications/reports had been received by the PSA from operator companies “concerning observations of unidentified drones/aircraft, both offshore and close to the onshore plants”.

Equinor is responsible for 70 percent of oil and gas production in Norway, according to the company’s website, which notes that Equinor is on track to maintain profitable production from the Norwegian continental shelf at current levels towards 2030. After 2030 the Norwegian Continental Shelf will enter a more mature phase, “but it will continue to be our backbone for many years”, Equinor states on its site.

