Ex-Chesapeake CEO Becomes Continental President

Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR) has announced that Doug Lawler is being promoted to president and chief operating officer of the company.

Lawler joined Continental in February as chief operating officer and executive vice president following three decades in the oil and gas industry. The new Continental president previously served as president and chief executive officer of Chesapeake Energy Corporation from 2013 to 2021.

Lawler began his career with Kerr-McGee in 1988 and joined Anadarko Petroleum following its acquisition of Kerr-McGee in 2006. Lawler served in numerous senior operational leadership positions during his time at Anadarko, including as senior vice president, international and deepwater operations, vice president, international operations, and vice president, operations for the southern and Appalachia region.

“Since joining Continental in February, Doug has provided strong complementary leadership and is making a stellar impact on our already strong operations,” Bill Berry, Continental’s CEO, said in a company statement.

“Doug exemplifies our ‘culture of the possible’ daily with his positive, can-do approach that is among the best in the business. His extensive industry experience and capabilities will continue to play a key role in the success of our company,” Berry added.

Harold Hamm, the founder and chairman of the board of directors of Continental, said, “Doug has seamlessly fit in with our culture and has demonstrated a strong support for the development of our team”.

“He has a breadth of knowledge in all of our basins and is an exceptional leader in the way that he builds relationships and teams,” Hamm added.

Commenting on his new role, Lawler said, “it’s an honor to step into this role for such an incredible company, with a 55-year track record of industry leadership, innovation, and success”.

“I am excited for the future of Continental and grateful to work with our talented employees and leadership team,” he added.

Continental is among the top independent oil and natural gas companies in the U.S., according to its website, which highlights that the company is the largest leaseholder and producer in the Bakken play of North Dakota and Montana, as well as Oklahoma.

Back in June, Continental announced that its board of directors had received a non-binding proposal letter from Hamm, on behalf of himself, the Harold G. Hamm Trust and certain trusts established for the benefit of Hamm’s family members to acquire, for cash, all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Continental, other than shares of common stock owned by the Hamm Family and shares of common stock underlying unvested equity awards issued pursuant to Continental’s long-term incentive plans.

In a company statement at the time, the board said it intended to establish a special committee consisting of independent directors of the board to consider the proposal.

In its latest financial results statement, which was released at the end of July, Continental revealed that its board of directors had formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate and consider the Hamm Family’s proposal. The special committee has hired independent legal and financial advisors, and its evaluation is ongoing, Continental outlined at the time.

