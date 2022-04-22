Ex-BP SVP Joints Net Zero Technology Centre Board
The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), previously named the Oil & Gas Technology Centre, has announced that ex-BP senior vice president Peter Mather has joined the NZTC board as a senior independent director.
In his new position on the NZTC board, Mather will work with CEO Colette Cohen and Chair Martin Gilbert to shape the overall strategic direction and long-term success of the NZTC, the organization noted.
Mather has nearly 40 years of experience in the energy industry and has demonstrated a passion for transitioning the industry towards net zero, the NZTC highlighted. He recently left his position at BP as senior vice president and regional president for its UK/European integrated business, where he is said to have played a key role in driving BP’s strategic shift towards a net zero company.
Mather now dedicates his time to advisory and non-executive roles, the NZTC outlined. He remains a non-executive chair of the BP Europe Supervisory Board and was recently appointed a non-executive director to the board of the UK’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Mather was also recently appointed as chair of the advisory board for a new UK-based Venture Capital Fund, Two Magnolias, which is said to focus on health and global sustainability.
“We’re delighted that Peter is joining and further strengthening our board,” Cohen said in an NZTC statement.
“His wealth of experience notably in leading transformation projects heavily focused on the energy transition aligns with the centre’s mission and vision,” Cohen added in the statement.
“As the transition gathers pace, we remain at the forefront, welcoming new board members who are charged with challenging and guiding us so we continue to deliver, diversify and grow,” Cohen continued.
Commenting on his new position within the NZTC, Mather said, “I am delighted to be joining the NZTC board at this critical time for the industry and am looking forward to working further on the UK’s energy transition towards a lower carbon future”.
In addition to Mather, Gilbert and Cohen, the NZTC board includes Mike Fleming, Jeff Corray, Andy Samuel, Neil McCulloch, Alex Reip, and Karin Hagemann.
According to the NZTC’s website, the organization’s purpose is to develop and deploy technology for an affordable net zero energy industry. The NZTC outlines on its site that its new name more accurately reflects its purpose and reinforces its technology vision. The organization was created in 2017 as part of the Aberdeen City Region Deal, with $231.9 million (GBP 180 million) of UK and Scottish government funding to maximize the potential of the North Sea.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
