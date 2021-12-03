Ex-BP Rep Becomes Chesapeake EVP and CFO
Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) has announced that it has appointed Mohit Singh as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective December 6.
For the last six years, Singh has served on the executive leadership team of BPX Energy, the United States onshore subsidiary of BP. He most recently led the M&A, corporate land and reserves functions and previously served as the company’s head of business development and exploration and as the senior vice president of its north business unit.
Before joining BPX, Singh worked as an investment banker focused on oil and gas transactions for RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs. He began his career at Shell Exploration & Production Company where he held business planning, reservoir engineering and research engineering roles.
“I am pleased to welcome Mohit to Chesapeake at such an exciting time in our company’s history,” Nick Dell’Osso, Chesapeake’s president and chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“Mohit brings deep financial and executive leadership capabilities to our already strong team. His depth and breadth of experience in the energy space, from directing business units and business development to pursuing lower carbon ventures, makes him the ideal person to help Chesapeake deliver sustainable results and returns for our stakeholders,” he added in the statement.
Commenting on his appointment, Singh said, “I am honored to join Chesapeake, an organization I have long admired and a clear leader in our industry”.
“I look forward to working with Nick and the talented team to ensure the company reaches its vast potential,” he added.
In October, Chesapeake announced that its board of directors had unanimously voted to appoint Dell’Osso as the company’s president and CEO, and a member of its board of directors, effective immediately. Mike Wichterich, who was announced as interim chief executive officer back in April, assumed the role of executive chairman of the board of directors following Dell’Osso’s appointment.
In February, Chesapeake revealed that it had successfully concluded a restructuring process and emerged from Chapter 11. The company announced at the time that it anticipated cumulative free cash flow of more than $2 billion over the next five years, which it said provided stability and optionality to return cash to shareholders.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Samsung Sells Former Ocean Rig Drillship. Eyes Sale Of Three More.
- Shell Pulls Out of Cambo
- What Could Omicron Cost Global Oil Market?
- Bears Out in Full Force This Week
- Turkey Vows to Stop Exxon Venture Drilling Off Cyprus
- Maersk Rig To Drill High Pressure Well For OMV
- Petronas Awards FEED For Third Floating LNG Project
- Oil Traders Stampede to Exit
- Hundreds Of UK Offshore Workers Set To Strike Next Week
- Winter May Spark Gas Storage Crisis in Europe
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Trader Super-Cycle Belief Has Been Dented
- BP Loads Out 1,000th Crude Oil Tanker From Black Sea Terminal
- CNOOC Starts Up Production From Buzzard Phase II
- Oil Rebounds as Traders Size Up Covid Threat
- SBM Offshore And Petrobras Sign Deal For Mero FPSO
- Top Headlines: BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree and More
- Saipem Signs New Deal Worth Around $750MM
- Samsung Nets $1.23B Deal For Jafurah Gas Treatment Facility
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- USA Already Exporting Oil from SPR at Record Pace
- Phillips 66 Converting Louisiana Refinery
- Pioneer Announces $3.25B Permian Deal
- Maersk Drilling Merging With Noble Corporation
- SBM Offshore To Build Its Largest FPSO For Exxon
- Guyana Auctioning New Offshore Blocks By Q3 of 2022
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges