Ex-BP Rep Becomes Chesapeake EVP and CFO

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) has announced that it has appointed Mohit Singh as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective December 6.

For the last six years, Singh has served on the executive leadership team of BPX Energy, the United States onshore subsidiary of BP. He most recently led the M&A, corporate land and reserves functions and previously served as the company’s head of business development and exploration and as the senior vice president of its north business unit.

Before joining BPX, Singh worked as an investment banker focused on oil and gas transactions for RBC Capital Markets and Goldman Sachs. He began his career at Shell Exploration & Production Company where he held business planning, reservoir engineering and research engineering roles.

“I am pleased to welcome Mohit to Chesapeake at such an exciting time in our company’s history,” Nick Dell’Osso, Chesapeake’s president and chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“Mohit brings deep financial and executive leadership capabilities to our already strong team. His depth and breadth of experience in the energy space, from directing business units and business development to pursuing lower carbon ventures, makes him the ideal person to help Chesapeake deliver sustainable results and returns for our stakeholders,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on his appointment, Singh said, “I am honored to join Chesapeake, an organization I have long admired and a clear leader in our industry”.

“I look forward to working with Nick and the talented team to ensure the company reaches its vast potential,” he added.

In October, Chesapeake announced that its board of directors had unanimously voted to appoint Dell’Osso as the company’s president and CEO, and a member of its board of directors, effective immediately. Mike Wichterich, who was announced as interim chief executive officer back in April, assumed the role of executive chairman of the board of directors following Dell’Osso’s appointment.

In February, Chesapeake revealed that it had successfully concluded a restructuring process and emerged from Chapter 11. The company announced at the time that it anticipated cumulative free cash flow of more than $2 billion over the next five years, which it said provided stability and optionality to return cash to shareholders.

