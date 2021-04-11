Ex-BP Officer Becomes Energy Institute Chief Exec

Nick Wayth has been appointed the new chief executive of the Energy Institute, the global professional body's president, Steve Holliday, has announced.

Nick Wayth has been appointed the new chief executive of the Energy Institute (EI), the global professional body’s president, Steve Holliday, has announced.

Wayth is taking up the post on May 4 following the departure of the EI’s current chief executive officer Louise Kingham, who has headed the EI and its precursor bodies for more than twenty years. Kingham is stepping down this month to become UK Head of Country and Senior Vice President for Europe at BP.

Wayth spent nearly 22 years at BP in a variety of executive and management roles. Most recently, Wayth held the post of chief development officer of alternative energy, where he led BP’s strategy and business development in a range of renewable technologies, including solar, offshore wind, and digital energy.

“I am delighted to welcome Nick Wayth, someone whose career journey, from its roots in oil and gas through to playing a leading role in BP’s pivot towards solar, wind, hydrogen and storage, reflects the vital transition under way in the sector we serve,” Holliday said in an EI statement.

“The board of trustees and I are confident he is the right person, with the professional and personal qualities required to lead the EI into its next chapter as the foremost professional body for the world of energy,” he added.

“He takes on an organization in tremendously good shape, thanks in large part to the skilful stewardship of Louise Kingham. She will be missed by all at the EI but, as a Fellow and in her new role at BP, I am sure she will continue to play a leading role in the low carbon transition and challenge our sector to further diversify its boardrooms,” he continued.

Commenting on his new role, Wayth said, “what excites me about the Energy Institute is both its legacy and its potential in helping drive progress across the energy industry”.

“The breadth of its activities supporting and championing professionals in all parts of the global energy system is an enviable inheritance,” he added.

“From energy management to ensuring safe and efficient production, from conventional fuels to low carbon technologies, whether in engineering or a host of other disciplines, in the UK or around the world – the EI is a unique and special big tent,” Wayth continued.

“The EI is held in extremely high regard throughout the industry, it’s going to be an honor to take up the reins from Louise Kingham, and a huge responsibility as the pace towards global net zero accelerates. There’s much to be done and I’m excited to get to work,” Wayth went on to say.

EI is a not for profit chartered professional membership body bringing together expertise to tackle urgent global challenges, its website states. The organization articulates the voice of energy experts, taking the know-how of around 20,000 members and 200 companies from 120 countries to the heart of the public debate, according to its website.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com