Ex-BP Global Head Joins Cairn

Cairn Oil & Gas has announced that it has appointed Martyn Smith as its new chief operating officer.

Smith is joining Cairn with 35 years of experience in reservoir and petroleum engineering and subsurface geoscience disciplines. He has previously served as part of the leadership in global companies such as BP, where he led as the global head of reservoir development, and has worked across various technical, commercial and research roles in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, North America and Africa, Cairn highlighted.

The company noted that Smith is joining Cairn at a promising time as it seeks to double its capacities and contribute 50 percent to India’s domestic crude production. Cairn Oil & Gas, which is a vertical of Vedanta Ltd., currently produces 170,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and plans to invest an additional $5 billion over the next 2-3 years, the company outlined.

“We are delighted to appoint Martyn as our chief operating officer,” Prachur Sah, the deputy chief executive officer of Cairn Oil & Gas, said in a company statement.

“At Cairn, we are focusing heavily on hiring the best global talent across levels of our organization. Martyn is joining us at an exciting time as we pace ahead with the next phase of growth. He will work closely with the SBUs, focus on driving production volumes and help realize the full potential of our assets - from existing fields as well as new acquisitions under successive OALP and DSF bids,” Sah added in the statement.

“Martyn’s global experience will add particular value to our goals of doubling production capacity and also recruiting the brightest minds in the industry to carve an efficient path to that end,” Sah went on to say.

Commenting on his new role, Smith said, “My goals here at Cairn will be to drive innovation, introduce new ideas and ease the adoption of modern-age digital technology for faster growth”.

“I am thoroughly excited to join the company at this cusp of growth and work in India – as an oil and gas professional, this is an opportunity I am looking forward to,” he added.

In January 2020, fellow ex-BP worker Alistair Bent joined Cairn Oil & Gas as the company’s head of exploration. Bent had worked at BP for 33 years in a variety of global exploration roles, including working at the BP/RIL JV in Mumbai. Sah joined Cairn Oil & Gas in August 2018 as Director – NV, OALP block. He was previously associated with Schlumberger for 18.5 years.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd, is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India’s domestic crude oil production, according to the company’s website. The business is said to have a “world-class” resource base, with a current interest in 58 blocks in India.

