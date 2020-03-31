Ex-Apache Executive to Join Antero Midstream Board
Antero Midstream Corp. has appointed Janine J. McArdle to its board of directors as a Class I director, effective March 26, 2020. Her appointment increases the size of the board to nine directors, seven of whom are independent.
Paul M. Rady, Chairman and CEO of Antero Midstream said, "We are excited to welcome Janine to the board of Antero Midstream. Janine brings tremendous industry expertise from her senior leadership positions across a number of high-quality companies. That expertise, combined with her current and past directorship roles, will provide a valuable contribution to Antero Midstream and our shareholders."
McArdle has been an executive in the oil and gas industry for over 30 years with extensive experience in engineering, marketing, business development, finance and risk management. She is founder and CEO of Apex Strategies LLC, a global consultancy company providing advisory services to midstream and downstream companies. Previously, McArdle was an executive officer at Apache Corp. from 2002 to 2015, serving in senior leadership positions across LNG and Global Oil and Gas Marketing. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Nebraska and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Houston.
"I am excited to join the board of Antero Midstream, a leading midstream provider in one of the lowest cost natural gas basins in the world,” McArdle said in a written statement. “I look forward to representing the shareholders and working closely with the board to execute on the company's business plan and key strategic initiatives."
Antero Midstream owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
