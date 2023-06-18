EWTC Awards 54 Scholarships to Students in 37 Different Colleges
The Energy Workforce & Technology Council (EWTC) has awarded $34,000 in scholarship funding for the 2023-24 school year to 54 students through its Scholarship Program. The rewarded students are spread across more than 37 different colleges and universities across the country.
EWTC noted that since its inception, the program has awarded more than $4 million to help dependents of association members attend institutions of higher learning, earn undergraduate and advanced degrees, and launch successful professional careers.
“Developing our future leaders, innovators and workforce, especially across our industry, is a critical mission we are committed to supporting,” said Molly Determan, President, Energy Workforce & Technology Council.
“By providing financial assistance, this program helps remove barriers to higher education and promotes the development of a skilled workforce whether in the energy industry or other industries – supporting our members is our mission”.
The scholarship program began in the 1970s to assist children of Member Companies in completing higher education. The program, which is administered by Energy Workforce, offers students four years of assistance for college, graduate school or accredited vocational training.
Energy Workforce chapters, as well as the national organization, hold fundraising events to provide the scholarships.
To remind, Determan, together with Tim Tapley, were named Presidents with equal responsibility in January as CEO Leslie Beyer decided to step down. Determan and Tapley will jointly lead the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, reporting to the board of directors, beginning upon Beyer’s departure in July.
It is also worth noting that Tapley recently took part in a webinar focused on ‘Building a Workforce for the Transition’ at The Future of Global Energy conference. The webinar focused on how the Houston workforce positions itself as it navigates the increased demands for energy at a lower-carbon intensity.
The energy transition taking place in Houston is particularly focused on its people, as the city is home to one of the largest concentration of oil and gas workers and thousands of jobs that support the industry, the EWTC noted a statement posted on its website on June 14.

