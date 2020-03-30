Evacuated FPSO Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
Bluewater Energy Services B.V. confirmed that a crew member with a suspected case of coronavirus was reported Wednesday on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Aoka Mizu, which is operating for Hurricane Energy plc in the U.K. North Sea.
After being transported to the mainland by Her Majesty’s Coastguard, the individual tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized, Bluewater noted in a written statement Thursday.
“We are providing ongoing support to our colleague, and their family,” Bluewater stated. “Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our people. We are in ongoing dialogue with those colleagues remaining on board the Aoka Mizu, and contracting companies where relevant.”
Bluewater added that 73 people remain aboard the FPSO and none have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. The company also stated that it continues to work within NHS Scotland, Health Protection Scotland and Oil and Gas UK guidelines related to the coronavirus outbreak.
Bluewater Lancaster Production (UK) Ltd. is operating the Aoka Mizu on the Lancaster field – approximately 61 miles (98 kilometers) – west of Foula, Shetland, for Hurricane.
Hurricane, sole owner of the Lancaster field, informed Rigzone that production operations have not been affected. According to the company, Lancaster – the first producing basement field in the U.K. – will be developed in phases. The initial Early Production System phase consists of tying back two wells to the FPSO, and the project achieved first oil last June, Hurricane noted.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Moody's Projects $50-Plus Oil in 2021
- Texas Rig Count Down 29 Week on Week
- Basic Energy Adjusting Headcount, Closing Select Locations
- Centennial CEO Accelerates Retirement
- What to Watch in the Oil Market This Week
- Sinking Fuel Demand Shuts North American Refinery
- Some American Oil Selling at Under $10 a Barrel
- Giant Oil Field Boost Is Bad for Market
- Evacuated FPSO Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19
- Trump Plans Call With Putin to Discuss Falling Oil Prices
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large
- Thousands of Texans Already Being Laid Off
- Nabors Cuts 2020 Capex and Salaries
- Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
- Oxy Adds to Cuts and Icahn Wins Board Appointments
- Schlumberger To Slash Spending by 30 Percent
- Oilfield Service Firms MBI Energy, Calfrac Cut Jobs
- Murphy Oil CEO Has Presumptive Covid-19 Diagnosis
- Canadian Crude Costs More to Ship than Buy
- Moody's Projects $50-Plus Oil in 2021
- Which US Oil Companies Are Going to Struggle?
- Texas Layoffs Adding Up
- US Suspends Oil Sale
- Oil War Truce Timeline Piques Interest
- Pioneer Energy Service Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
- Ovintiv Dropping 16 Rigs
- Shell Puts Two US Refineries up for Sale
- Matador Releasing Rigs, Cutting Management Compensation
- Liberty Oilfield Services Executes Salary Reduction Plan
- Saudi-Russia Oil Embargo Plea Looms Large