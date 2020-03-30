Evacuated FPSO Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

The FPSO Aoka Mizu is operating on the Lancaster field, west of the Shetland Islands. PHOTO SOURCE: Hurricane Energy plc

Bluewater Energy Services B.V. confirmed that a crew member with a suspected case of coronavirus was reported Wednesday on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Aoka Mizu, which is operating for Hurricane Energy plc in the U.K. North Sea.

After being transported to the mainland by Her Majesty’s Coastguard, the individual tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalized, Bluewater noted in a written statement Thursday.

“We are providing ongoing support to our colleague, and their family,” Bluewater stated. “Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our people. We are in ongoing dialogue with those colleagues remaining on board the Aoka Mizu, and contracting companies where relevant.”

Bluewater added that 73 people remain aboard the FPSO and none have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. The company also stated that it continues to work within NHS Scotland, Health Protection Scotland and Oil and Gas UK guidelines related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bluewater Lancaster Production (UK) Ltd. is operating the Aoka Mizu on the Lancaster field – approximately 61 miles (98 kilometers) – west of Foula, Shetland, for Hurricane.

Hurricane, sole owner of the Lancaster field, informed Rigzone that production operations have not been affected. According to the company, Lancaster – the first producing basement field in the U.K. – will be developed in phases. The initial Early Production System phase consists of tying back two wells to the FPSO, and the project achieved first oil last June, Hurricane noted.

