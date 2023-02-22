European Parliament Approves Emissions Reduction Targets for New Cars, Vans

The new legislation sets the path towards zero CO2 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2035.

The European Parliament (EP) announced recently that it has approved new CO2 emissions reduction targets for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Members of European Parliament endorsed a deal reached with the European Council back in October 2022 with 340 votes in favor, 279 against and 21 abstentions, the EP highlighted. The new legislation sets the path towards zero CO2 emissions for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in 2035, the EP noted, adding that intermediate emissions reduction targets for 2030 are set at 55 percent for cars and 50 percent for vans.

In a statement posted on the EP’s website, the organization outlined several other “key measures” foreseen by the regulation. These include a methodology presented by the European Commission by 2025 to assess and report data on CO2 emissions throughout the full life-cycle of cars and vans sold on the EU market, accompanied by legislative proposals where appropriate, and a report by the commission every two years, starting from the end of 2025, to evaluate the progress towards zero-emission road mobility.

“This regulation encourages the production of zero- and low-emission vehicles,” Jan Huitema, a member of the EP’s Renew Europe Group, said in a statement posted on the EP sire.

“It contains an ambitious revision of the targets for 2030 and a zero-emission target for 2035, which is crucial to reach climate neutrality by 2050. These targets create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investments for car manufacturers,” he added in the statement.

“Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers and a second-hand market will emerge more quickly. It makes sustainable driving accessible to everyone,” Huitema continued.

October Deal

In October, the EP announced that it and the European Council had reached a provisional agreement on revised CO2 emissions reduction targets for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The EP noted in the announcement that EU negotiators secured an agreement with member states on the Commission’s original proposal to reach zero-emission road mobility by 2035. It was the first deal of the ‘Fit for 55’ package, the EP highlighted in the announcement.

In a government statement at the time, Huitema said, “I am pleased that today we reached an agreement with the Council on an ambitious revision of the targets for 2030 and supported a 100 percent target for 2035”.

“This is crucial to reach climate neutrality by 2050 and make clean driving more affordable,” he added in the statement in October.

The Fit for 55 package is a set of proposals to revise and update EU legislation and to put in place new initiatives with the aim of ensuring that EU policies are in line with the climate goals agreed by the Council and the European Parliament, the council’s website states. Fit for 55 refers to the EU’s target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030, the site adds.

