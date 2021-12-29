European NatGas Down as USA LNG Cargoes Head to Region
European gas prices slumped for a sixth day, the longest losing streak in more than a year, as cargoes of the liquefied fuel head to the continent just as industrial shutdowns and warm weather curb demand.
Futures fell as much as 9.7% on Wednesday as a flotilla of U.S. LNG cargoes is headed to the region, while several vessels that were sailing to Asia have now diverted to Europe. More supplies come after record prices earlier this month forced factories to halt or slow output, curbing demand just as the continent faces unseasonably warm temperatures.
European gas prices surged more than 400% this year, with Russia curbing flows at a time demand was rebounding. While prices have slumped over the past week, they are still more than five times higher than the average of the past five years. The LNG relief may also be short-sighted, with geopolitical tensions and Russian pressure to get its controversial Nord stream 2 pipeline to Germany approved keeping traders on edge.
“Europe’s gas problem may not go away next year,” said Andrew Hill, head of European gas analysis at BloombergNEF, in a report on Wednesday. “Geopolitical issues and acrimony with Russia, particularly around the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, will increase the scope for Russia to limit flows to Europe in the first half of the year, and potentially much longer.”
Benchmark European gas prices fell to 96.22 euros a megawatt-hour, before trading at 97.50 euros by 9:51 a.m. in Amsterdam. In the U.K., prices slumped as much as 12% to 235 pence a therm, the lowest since Dec. 7.
LNG supplies are already entering European grids. Flows from the Isle of Grain and Milford Haven Terminals in the U.K. have surged more than 20% since Dec. 24, according to data from the National Grid. Flows at other ports in Europe are also set to increase, with the number of U.S. cargoes heading for the continent’s ports jumping by one-third over the weekend.
The region is also attracting more supplies as Asia’s biggest buyers opt to use their inventories this winter instead of procuring more cargoes.
Gas has whipsawed in recent weeks, soaring to record levels above 180 euros a megawatt-hour last week, following a sharp drop in shipments from Russia. Power markets have followed a similar trend, with traders bracing for tight supplies in early January, when about 30% of France’s nuclear fleet will be offline.
German power for next year fell as much as 2.1% to 221 euros a megawatt-hour.
High energy prices have already forced Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France, Europe’s top smelter of the metal, to curb output. Trafigura’s Nyrstar said it will pause zinc production in France in early January and Romanian fertilizer maker Azomures temporarily halted activity.
Higher wind power production and milder weather have also helped to reduce demand for the fuel to generate electricity and heating.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Pioneer Natural Resources Closes $3B+ Deal
- CNOOC Voluntarily Delisting from TSX
- Gas Tankers Hauling USA Fuel Crowd Europe-Bound Sea Lanes
- Ex-BP Global Head Joins Cairn
- Venezuela Says Oil Output Topped 1MM+ Barrels a Day
- Shell Ordered to Temporarily Halt S.Africa Seismic Survey
- NPD Discussing Data with Industry
- Oil Moves Upwards on Modest Gains
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Pemex Gets $500M Loan For Shell Refinery Takeover
- Repsol Lifts First 100,000 Barrels From Yme Field
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Energy Supplier Collapses Go Global
- ExxonMobil Baytown Facility Catches Fire
- Taylor Energy To Pay $475M Over Longest-Running Offshore Oil Spill
- Lukoil Produces 700MM+ Barrels Of Oil At Field In Caspian
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More