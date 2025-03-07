European Commission Proposes to Extend Gas Storage Regulation to 2027

'In the current geopolitical context and volatile situation in the global gas markets, this 2-year extension will contribute to ensuring continued security of energy supply across the EU'.

The European Commission has formally proposed to prolong to 2027 a regulation requiring that natural gas storage facilities in the European Union be at least 90 percent full by November each year.

“In the current geopolitical context and volatile situation in the global gas markets, this 2-year extension will contribute to ensuring continued security of energy supply across the EU and stability of the European gas market”, the Commission said in an online statement. “It will notably ensure that the EU prepares for the upcoming winter seasons in a coordinated manner”.

The Gas Storage Regulation was adopted June 2022 at the height of the energy crisis. It will expire at the end of 2025.

“The EU’s significant gas storage capacities and EU storage facilities are the main supply source of gas in winter, ensuring 30 percent of EU winter supply”, the Commission added. “Enabling companies to purchase and store cheaper gas in summer, when demand is lower in the EU, helps to make energy more affordable for EU citizens”.

The regulation has helped the 27-member bloc resolve gas shortages and provided a cushion against market uncertainties and price volatility, says the proposal published on the Commission’s website.

While the current situation has improved compared to 2022-23, “the European gas market remains tight”, thus the need to continue storing gas, according to the proposal.

“More intense competition for global LNG supplies can increase Member States’ exposure to price volatility”, the proposal says. “The gas price development during the 2024/2025 winter may confirm the trend”.

The regulation contains intermediary filling targets for the months of February, May, July and September.

“Predictable filling trajectories increase transparency and prevent market distortion”, the proposal says.

According to the intermediary targets this year, as announced by the Commission November 29, 2024, most member states including top gas consumers Germany, Italy and France are expected to have restocked at least 90 percent of their capacity by November 1, 2025.

The regulation reduces obligations for member states that do not have gas interconnection with other EU countries or face technical difficulties in outsourcing their stockpiling obligations. Meanwhile member states with large facilities are allowed to only replenish at 35 percent of their average annual gas consumption over the previous five years.

Member states that have liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage infrastructure with a capacity that is four percent above their average national gas consumption over the past five years may count LNG storage toward their November obligation.

To add further flexibility, the Commission said separately in a recommendation paper addressed to member states, “It is recommended that Member States take into consideration the actual market conditions when deciding on the measures regarding the filling level of the storages throughout the year”.

“When addressing deviations from the filling trajectory and deciding on the possible enforcement steps, the Commission will provide more flexibility by taking into account the specific developments on the gas market and the effects that they may have on the fulfillment of the filling targets”, the recommendation stated.

The EU has consistently exceeded the 90 percent minimum filling target before the start of each heating season, according to the Commission.

The proposal to extend the regulation now goes to the European Parliament and the European Council.

Next year the Commission plans to assess the regional energy situation with a view to making gas storage a permanent measure.

