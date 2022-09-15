European Commission Proposes Emergency Energy Intervention

The European Commission (EC) announced late Wednesday that it is proposing an emergency intervention in Europe’s energy markets “to tackle recent dramatic price rises”.

This includes a proposal for exceptional electricity demand reduction measures, “which will help reduce the cost of electricity for consumers”, and measures to redistribute the energy sector’s “surplus revenues” to final customers.

“The first response to tackle high prices is to reduce demand,” the EC said in a statement posted on its website.

“This can impact electricity prices and achieve an overall calming effect on the market. To target the most expensive hours of electricity consumption, when gas-fired power generation has a significant impact on the price, the Commission proposes an obligation to reduce electricity consumption by at least five percent during selected peak price hours,” the EC added.

“Member States will be required to identify the 10 percent of hours with the highest expected price and reduce demand during those peak hours. The Commission also proposes that Member States aim to reduce overall electricity demand by at least 10 percent until 31 March 2023. They can choose the appropriate measures to achieve this demand reduction, which may include financial compensation,” the EC continued.

Surplus Revenues

Under measures to redistribute “surplus revenues”, the EC is proposing a temporary revenue cap on ‘inframarginal’ electricity producers, namely technologies with lower costs, such as renewables, nuclear and lignite, “which are providing electricity to the grid at a cost below the price level set by the more expensive ‘marginal' producers”.

“These inframarginal producers have been making exceptional revenues, with relatively stable operational costs, as expensive gas power plants have driven up the wholesale electricity price they receive,” the EC said.

“The Commission proposes to set the inframarginal revenue cap at EUR 180 EUR [$179.8] /MWh. This will allow producers to cover their investment and operating costs without impairing investment in new capacities in line with our 2030 and 2050 energy and climate goals. Revenues above the cap will be collected by Member State governments and used to help energy consumers reduce their bills,” the EC added.

The Commission highlighted that it is also proposing a temporary solidarity contribution on excess profits generated from activities in the oil, gas, coal and refinery sectors which are not covered by the inframarginal revenue cap.

“This time-limited contribution would maintain investment incentives for the green transition. It would be collected by Member States on 2022 profits which are above a 20 percent increase on the average profits of the previous three years,” the EC said.

“The revenues would be collected by Member States and redirected to energy consumers, in particular vulnerable households, hard-hit companies, and energy-intensive industries,” the EC added.

Energy Crisis

In opening remarks at a press conference on the emergency intervention to address high energy prices, European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans said, “Putin’s war has stoked an energy crisis in Europe that continues to have huge repercussions”.

“In response, we have moved swiftly to secure alternative supplies, accelerate the rollout of renewables, and start reducing gas demand to ensure European citizens are safe for winter. But we are still confronted with a profound mismatch between supply and demand on the energy market,” Timmermans added.

“We need to understand that the pre-war situation with abundant, cheap fossil fuels is not coming back,” he continued.

In the remarks, Timmermans highlighted “increasingly unbearable energy bills that households, and especially small and medium-size enterprises, are grappling with”.

“Leaving this to the market would mean pricing out the poorest consumers, pushing businesses to the brink of collapse, and letting families go cold. Not everyone needs help with their bills, but those who need it, and those are millions and millions of Europeans, need it very urgently,” he said.

“The situation is unprecedented and so our proposals to tackle it should be unprecedented,” Timmermans added.

