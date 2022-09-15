European Commission Proposes Emergency Energy Intervention
The European Commission (EC) announced late Wednesday that it is proposing an emergency intervention in Europe’s energy markets “to tackle recent dramatic price rises”.
This includes a proposal for exceptional electricity demand reduction measures, “which will help reduce the cost of electricity for consumers”, and measures to redistribute the energy sector’s “surplus revenues” to final customers.
“The first response to tackle high prices is to reduce demand,” the EC said in a statement posted on its website.
“This can impact electricity prices and achieve an overall calming effect on the market. To target the most expensive hours of electricity consumption, when gas-fired power generation has a significant impact on the price, the Commission proposes an obligation to reduce electricity consumption by at least five percent during selected peak price hours,” the EC added.
“Member States will be required to identify the 10 percent of hours with the highest expected price and reduce demand during those peak hours. The Commission also proposes that Member States aim to reduce overall electricity demand by at least 10 percent until 31 March 2023. They can choose the appropriate measures to achieve this demand reduction, which may include financial compensation,” the EC continued.
Surplus Revenues
Under measures to redistribute “surplus revenues”, the EC is proposing a temporary revenue cap on ‘inframarginal’ electricity producers, namely technologies with lower costs, such as renewables, nuclear and lignite, “which are providing electricity to the grid at a cost below the price level set by the more expensive ‘marginal' producers”.
“These inframarginal producers have been making exceptional revenues, with relatively stable operational costs, as expensive gas power plants have driven up the wholesale electricity price they receive,” the EC said.
“The Commission proposes to set the inframarginal revenue cap at EUR 180 EUR [$179.8] /MWh. This will allow producers to cover their investment and operating costs without impairing investment in new capacities in line with our 2030 and 2050 energy and climate goals. Revenues above the cap will be collected by Member State governments and used to help energy consumers reduce their bills,” the EC added.
The Commission highlighted that it is also proposing a temporary solidarity contribution on excess profits generated from activities in the oil, gas, coal and refinery sectors which are not covered by the inframarginal revenue cap.
“This time-limited contribution would maintain investment incentives for the green transition. It would be collected by Member States on 2022 profits which are above a 20 percent increase on the average profits of the previous three years,” the EC said.
“The revenues would be collected by Member States and redirected to energy consumers, in particular vulnerable households, hard-hit companies, and energy-intensive industries,” the EC added.
Energy Crisis
In opening remarks at a press conference on the emergency intervention to address high energy prices, European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans said, “Putin’s war has stoked an energy crisis in Europe that continues to have huge repercussions”.
“In response, we have moved swiftly to secure alternative supplies, accelerate the rollout of renewables, and start reducing gas demand to ensure European citizens are safe for winter. But we are still confronted with a profound mismatch between supply and demand on the energy market,” Timmermans added.
“We need to understand that the pre-war situation with abundant, cheap fossil fuels is not coming back,” he continued.
In the remarks, Timmermans highlighted “increasingly unbearable energy bills that households, and especially small and medium-size enterprises, are grappling with”.
“Leaving this to the market would mean pricing out the poorest consumers, pushing businesses to the brink of collapse, and letting families go cold. Not everyone needs help with their bills, but those who need it, and those are millions and millions of Europeans, need it very urgently,” he said.
“The situation is unprecedented and so our proposals to tackle it should be unprecedented,” Timmermans added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Names New CEO
- Geopolitical Wrangling Leaves European Gas Market Whiplashed
- Current Pipeline Of Blue Hydrogen Projects Will Exceed UK 2030 Targets
- Diesel Margins Tank
- TechnipFMC Scores Work On TotalEnergies Lapa North East Field
- Oil Demand Gets Fuel Switching Boost
- BOEM Accepts 307 Bids From GOM Lease Sale Held In November
- Norway Willing to Negotiate With Europe to Resolve Energy Crisis
- Tailwind Starts Production From Evelyn Field Off UK
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Morgan Stanley, UBS Analysts Cut Oil Outlooks
- Halliburton Wraps Up Exit From Russian Operation
- Inflation Reduction Act May Become a Misnomer
- Falling Yuan Threatening Global Commodities Prices
- Top Headlines: Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Onshore Crude Oil Inventories Seem to be at Inflection Point
- Carbon Capture Not Good Enough To Achieve Decarbonization
- North America Drops Rigs
- Global Energy Employment Above Pre-Covid Numbers, O&G Still Lagging
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015