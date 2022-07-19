European Commission Picks Consortium for NextFloat Development

Technip Energies, X1 Wind, and a consortium of 10 companies have been picked to deliver the NextFloat project.

European Commission has turned to Technip Energies, X1 Wind, and a consortium of 10 international companies to deliver the NextFloat project, an ambitious program accelerating industrial-scale floating wind.

NextFloat project's main objectives are to demonstrate a competitive, sustainable, and integrated floating offshore wind solution optimized for deep waters and to accelerate the industrial-scale deployment of floating offshore wind.

The integrated solution relies on X1 Wind's innovative and disruptive floating offshore wind technology, allowing for a lighter floater design and a reduced steel requirement, as well as a more efficient and compact mooring system, ultimately minimizing the impact on the seabed.

The project includes the deployment of a full-scale 6MW prototype at the Mistral test site in the French Mediterranean Sea to demonstrate the concept in operational conditions. It is enabled by the participation of the Open-C foundation which structures and operates all the test sites for marine renewable energies and offshore wind power in France.

The integrated system design, manufacturing, assembly, and installation procedures will thus be tested at a scale that is relevant for the upcoming commercial offshore wind farms, which will require industrialized solutions for applications over 15MW and beyond.

“We are glad to have been selected for the NextFloat project, as part of the Horizon Europe program. By leveraging our existing collaboration with X1 Wind, we are preparing the future of the floating offshore wind market and accelerating the development of disruptive floating offshore wind solutions at an industrial scale,” Laure Mandrou, SVP Carbon-Free Energy solutions of Technip Energies, said.

“We are really pleased to have the opportunity to deliver our unique solution through the NextFloat. This ambitious project aims to bring substantial improvements in the competitiveness of floating wind and prepare the long-term mass deployment of this industry so that we can actively contribute to accelerating the energy transition, which together with energy security is becoming more and more critical in Europe and worldwide,” added Alex Raventos, CEO and co-founder of X1 Wind.

Additionally to Technip Energies and X1 Wind, the consortium also counts on the participation of Naturgy, 2B-Energy, Hellenic Cables, Ocean Ecostructures, Schwartz Hautmont, Tersan Shipyard, Ecole Centrale de Nantes, Ocas, Hydro, and the Technical University of Denmark.

The grant agreement is currently under negotiations with the European Commission and the project is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022.

