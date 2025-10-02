European Commission Commits $640 MM for African Energy Transition

The funding will be divided across projects in nine countries: Cameroon, Central Africa, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Lesotho, Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Mozambique and Somalia.

The European Commission has unveiled a Team Europe package of EUR 545 million ($639.5 million) to accelerate Africa’s energy transition.

"The choices Africa makes today are shaping the future of the entire world. A clean energy transition on the continent will create jobs, stability, growth, and the delivery of our global climate goals. The European Union, with the Global Gateway investment plan, is fully committed to supporting Africa on its clean energy path", Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, said in a statement.

Africa has vast renewable energy potential, but nearly 600 million people lack electricity, the Commission noted. Its clean energy transition will influence development, stability, and climate efforts, the Commission said.

"Investing now in solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power is not just a moral and development imperative; it is also a strategic choice that strengthens supply chains, creates up to 38 million green jobs by 2030, and makes energy systems more resilient", the Commission said.

"Through the Global Gateway investment strategy, the European Union is helping accelerate this transition, delivering major investments in generation, transmission, and cross-border electricity trade, while building stable international partnerships".

The funding will be divided across projects in nine countries. Cote d'Ivoire leads with approximately $388.2 million allocated for the Dorsale Est high-voltage transmission line, designed to boost regional energy distribution. Cameroon has secured $63.8 million to extend rural electrification to 687 communities, reaching over 2.5 million people. The Renewable Lesotho program will unlock wind and hydro energy with $28 million. Mozambique gets $14 million. Madagascar is expanding electrification using mini-grids with $35.8 million, while Somalia will use $49.1 million to increase access to affordable renewable energy and build climate-resilient agri-food systems.

The Commission added that smaller yet critical investments will help Ghana lay the groundwork for a solar park with $2.2 million and the Republic of Congo expand access to renewable sources with $3.8 million. Central Africa has secured $3.6 million for technical assistance to the Central African Power Pool and a feasibility study for the cross-border Friendship Loop transmission line.

The Commission made the commitment at the "Scaling Up Renewables in Africa" campaign, co-hosted with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

