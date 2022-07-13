Europe on Edge While NS1 Is Down

Europe is on edge and the region is counting down the days until Nord Stream 1 (NS1) is scheduled to return to its already sub-optimal operational level, according to Rystad Energy analyst Nikoline Bromander.

“Should Nord Stream 1 not come back online, Europe’s fiscal and energy policies set up to deal with restrictions in gas flows will face their first major test,” Bromander said in a market note sent to Rigzone on Wednesday.

“Going through demand destruction and limitations on gas sales during the summer months may be a blessing in disguise, however, as a cut in supply this autumn or winter would hit at the worst time possible,” Bromander added in the note.

“Even so, Europe needs supplies now to build up its stocks before the heating season,” Bromander continued.

In the note, Bromander highlighted that the “key source of Russian supplies to Europe”, the Nord Stream 1, has delivered zero flows into the region since 11 July due to planned annual maintenance of the pipeline. Bromander also noted that the NS1 has been delivering reduced flows, at around 67 million cubic meters per day, for the past few weeks due to compressor issues.

“The market is beginning to question if the pipeline will resume on the set date of 21 July following maintenance,” Bromander said in the report.

“The resumption will depend on Canadian turbines from Siemens making it to Russia. Recent news from the Canadian government about the turbines securing permit to return to Russia puts the ongoing program a step closer to completion,” Bromander added.

European Capacity Scenarios

With NS1 back at 100 percent capacity, Europe is set to reach the target of filling 80 percent of capacity by November 1, according to Bromander.

If the system continues to deliver reduced exports, at 67 million cubic meters per day through the rest of the year, Europe is on track to reach storage levels of 72 percent by the end of October instead of the targeted 80 percent, Bromander noted.

If Nord Stream 1 were to stop exports completely after the maintenance on July 21, EU storage levels would reach only around 65 percent before winter, “creating a real risk that the continent could run out of gas during the heating season, adding further upside to the currently elevated market”, Bromander said.

“Given the uncertainty of Russian flows over the coming weeks and months, gas consumption reduction targets need to be in place,” Bromander stated.

“The EU commission has warned its member nations and industry to be ready in case of a complete cutoff of the already limited Russian supplies,” the Rystad analyst highlighted.

“Countries that heavily rely on Russia for gas imports, such as Germany and Italy, have already made plans that incentivize a reduction in gas consumption and increase gas storage to be ready for the coming winter,” Bromander continued.

Immediate Concern for European Gas Market

In a separate note sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, analysts at Standard Chartered said the immediate concern for the European gas market is the scheduled 11-21 July maintenance of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline “and in particular whether a return to operation will be delayed, will be accompanied by a further reduction in volumes or will not happen at all”.

“We think Russia views gas deliveries into Europe as the key instrument in its primary objective of maximising divisions within the alliance of states against it. Reducing flows to zero now would reduce the scope for using Nord Stream 1 as leverage,” the analysts said in the note.

“We think it more likely that a pattern of delay and then unpredictable flows will emerge, with repeated attempts to tie other issues to Nord Stream,” the analysts added.

“If EU inventories surpass 100 billion cubic meters by the end of the injection season we think the power of Russian gas as a weapon will have been removed, but in the interim upside price risk and the danger of demand rationing in energy-intensive industries remains,” the analysts continued.

