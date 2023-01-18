Europe Forgoes Diesel Shipments
Diesel traders are diverting cargoes of the fuel away from the European Union with just days to go until the bloc bans almost all imports from top supplier Russia.
Four vessels hauling about 2.9 million barrels of diesel-type fuel updated their destinations to New York in recent weeks, having previously signaled ports in northwest Europe, according to information from Vortexa Ltd. and separate tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.
The movements suggest that, despite the impending collapse in Russian cargo deliveries to the EU, the US may have an even more acute supply situation. Freezing weather halted more than a third of Texas Gulf Coast oil-refining capacity late last year and a key fuel pipeline to New York Harbour was also recently closed.
A fifth, the Zoilo, also recently loaded at least some diesel in the Dutch port of Amsterdam and is currently signaling Florida.
Overall supplies of diesel-type fuel in northwest Europe have been supported by rising stockpiles in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp oil trading hub — but these inventories are still below the seasonal norm.
Russian diesel arrivals to the region — known as ARA for short — hit an eight-month high in December while total diesel arrivals into ARA from anywhere reached the highest levels in December since June 2019, according to Vortexa figures.
“Europe was well supplied for diesel in December unlike the US Atlantic Coast,” said Pamela Munger, a senior market analyst at Vortexa.
European Union sanctions mean the bloc will soon lose almost all seaborne deliveries of diesel from Russia, which even this month is on course to be the single biggest external supplier.
Other tankers hauling oil products are bypassing Europe altogether and sailing straight for the US.
The Captain Paris and STI Osceola both loaded in the Middle East and are now sailing across the Atlantic, signaling arrival in the US later this month.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Six Trends Set To Dominate Offshore Wind Sector In 2023
- Several Key Narratives Continue to Develop in Libya
- Why Are Gasoline Prices Creeping Up?
- NTSB Makes Preliminary Report On Fatal GoM Helicopter Accident
- Prelude FLNG Loads Out First Cargo Since Fire
- Aker Solutions Scores Work On TotalEnergies' Lapa South-West
- Aramco Acquires Trading Arm of USA Refiner Motiva
- Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
- Aramco Sees Oil Demand Picking Up
- Technip Energies-Led JV Wins Work On ADNOC Mega-Project
- Will Oil Hit $100 Per Barrel in 2023?
- Gasoline and Diesel Prices Expected to Fall
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics
- Shell Notes Main Energy Trends For 2023
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
- Bill Prohibiting Sale of USA SPR Oil to China Passes House
- Upstream Oil And Gas 2023 Predictions Region-By-Region
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Eni Makes Zeus Discovery