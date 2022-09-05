Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken things up, triggering a complete rethink of European energy strategy and policy. And as Europe searches for viable alternatives to Russian gas, LNG seems the most popular solution to plug the supply gap. But a more local, long-term supply option could be shale.

A decade ago, Europe hosted some of the most active unconventional gas exploration programs outside North America. Then the commodity downturn in 2015 – combined with some high-profile dry holes – brought a swift end to almost all of Europe’s onshore exploration.

Wood Mackenzie believes that unconventional gas could eventually become a meaningful part of the solution to Europe’s gas supply problem – and the numerous barriers.

Europe’s gas balance has changed fundamentally because of the conflict. In January-August 2022, Europe’s imports from Russia totaled only 55 percent of the volumes in the same timeframe last year. The continent no longer has any illusions about the reliability of Russia as a gas supplier.

In a hypothetical scenario where the EU stops importing Russian gas by the end of 2023, the next couple of years would see record-high import requirements. In the longer term, there is significant uncertainty around the demand – with a range of up to 100 bcm in terms of potential requirements. If demand remains resilient, Woodmac forecasted that the supply and demand gap would be about 300 bcm. In a scenario where Europe’s recent decarbonization and diversification plan, the REPowerEU, is successful, that gap would be closer to 210 bcm.

In either scenario, Europe will turn to LNG to plug the gap. In the next couple of years, it will need to compete with Asia for limited supply – all while LNG prices are rising.

Woodmac claimed that European shale has vast potential, but there has been no material production. Ten years ago, exploration and appraisal work across Europe spanned from Poland to the UK, Sweden, Germany, and Austria. Target plays were shale and tight gas sands, which both had huge resource potential. Parallels to the booming US unconventional gas supply were drawn, aided by some European shale plays showcasing excellent geologic and geochemical properties.

However, none of the in-place gas volumes were commercialized, and in five years of evaluation, not much drilling and completion, progress was made. Even in the UK and Poland, where activity was the most promising, only a few wells were finished, and sky-high costs coupled with management fatigue in the 2015 downturn stalled the projects. The UK and Germany are both reportedly discussing lifting national bans on hydraulic fracturing. That would be a bold move that would set the stage for shale gas pilots again, according to Wood Mackenzie.

To remind, in the first round of European shale gas exploration, many of the majors led this activity. Now, majors have shifted their unconventional focus to the Permian, or in some cases, scaled back global shale projects completely. Their shale portfolios appear to be largely set as they are unlikely to want more exposure to new unconventional assets.

