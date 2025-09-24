Europa Oil Sees Decline in Revenue

Europa Oil & Gas produced 114 boepd in the 11 months to June, down from 128 boepd in the corresponding prior-year period.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has reported interim results for the eleven months ended June 2025, posting a revenue of GBP2.6 million ($3.5 million), down from GBP 3.2 million ($4.3 million) for the comparable period a year prior.

The company posted a gross profit of $540,690, an increase from $270,347 for the 11-month period ended June 2024.

"The past 11 months have been a period of steady progress and strategic positioning across our portfolio. In Equatorial Guinea, we have advanced our EG-08 license, launching a farmout process and entering into commercial discussions with a major energy company - clear recognition of the asset’s scale and potential", Will Holland, CEO of Europa, said.

"In Ireland, our 100 percent-owned Inishkea West gas prospect continues to attract some interest, offering a compelling combination of scale, low emissions, and proximity to infrastructure".

Holland said the company is also making progress at Cloughton with its planning application for appraisal drilling and community engagement. At Wressle, the company advanced its development plan and secured financing through a non-dilutive revenue swap.

The company reported that average daily production for the period under review was 114 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down from 128 boepd in the corresponding prior-year period due to natural decline in the Wressle-1 well.

Looking ahead, Europa said that gas remains central to its strategy. "It is a transition fuel that offers a pragmatic pathway to energy security, emissions reduction, and economic resilience. Our focus remains on advancing assets that support these goals, while delivering value to shareholders in a responsible and sustainable manner", the company said.

Europa added that it will continue evaluating new opportunities similar to the Equatorial Guinea asset.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com