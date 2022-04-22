Europa Oil & Gas Acquires Interest In Serenity

Europa Oil & Gas has acquired a 25 percent interest in Serenity after putting pen to paper on a farm-in deal with i3Energy North Sea Limited in respect of UK Seaward Production License P.2358, Block 13/23c – Serenity.

Europa is acquiring a 25 percent interest in Serenity by paying 46.25 percent of the appraisal well cost. The farm-in is in line with Europa’s previously stated strategy to acquire an appraisal asset, adding to its existing producing and high-impact exploration assets, and thereby creating a more balanced asset portfolio for its investors.

The Serenity appraisal well is scheduled to be drilled and formation tested in the late third quarter of 2022 at a gross cost of $18.2 million. The carry is capped at a gross well cost of $19.5 million, of which Europa’s interest will be $9 million. Thereafter, each party will fund its interests proportionally.

Serenity is strategically located near existing infrastructure in the North Sea however the appraisal well could provide sufficient recoverable volumes for a standalone development.

Completion is subject to the approval of the North Sea Transition Authority for the creation of a new block within the New Serenity Block and assignment of an interest in the License and New Serenity Block to Europa.

“I’m delighted to announce the signature of this farm-in which fulfills our promised goal of adding an appraisal asset to the Europa portfolio. Serenity is a late-stage appraisal and development asset that provides our shareholders with exposure to a very exciting asset that could deliver significant near-term value to our shareholders with the drilling of the Serenity appraisal well expected in the late third quarter of 2022,” said Simon Oddie, CEO at Europa.

“The objective of the well is to prove up additional volumes of hydrocarbons beyond those encountered in the original discovery well, which alone are considered commercially viable. It is a welcome addition to our existing producing and high-impact exploration assets and part of our long-term strategy to create a balanced portfolio of high-quality assets with the view of creating long-term value for our shareholders,” Oddie added.

Europa also announced a Conditional Fundraising to raise up to $9.1 million on March 2, 2022, to fund the farm-in of Serenity located in the Central North Sea.

On March 3, it announced that it had conditionally raised gross proceeds of $9.14 million before expenses, through the conditional placing of 390,000,000 new ordinary shares. The Farm-in Agreement for Serenity was signed on April 20, 2022.

