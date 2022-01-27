EU To Fund Northern Lights CCS Project Expansion

Northern Lights is set to receive around $4.5 million from the EU under the Connecting Europe Facility funding scheme.

Norwegian carbon capture and storage project Northern Lights is set to receive around $4.5 million from the EU under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funding scheme.

The funding is earmarked for Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) studies for the expansion of the Northern Lights CO2 transport and storage capacity to over 5 million tons per year.

Northern Lights will be awarded the funding based on its designation as a Project of Common Interest (PCI) in Europe under the 4th PCI list, a key cross-border infrastructure project that supports the EU’s climate policy objectives.

“We are very pleased that the European Union will support studies enabling expansion of the Northern Lights infrastructure to over 5 million tons per year. The FEED study will cover the expansion of the facilities, including the receiving terminal located in Øygarden in western Norway”, said Cristel Lambton, Technical Director of the Northern Lights JV.

The planned expansion will include subsea facilities and a capacity increase of the onshore receiving terminal in Øygarden – a second jetty to cater for additional volumes of imported CO2 from larger ships, additional intermediate storage for CO2 with additional volume, and additional CO2 export pumps.

The Northern Lights project comprises transportation, receipt, and permanent storage of CO2 in a reservoir in the northern North Sea and will be open to third parties.

This infrastructure will enable the mitigation of industrial process emissions for which there is currently no scalable solution, accelerate the decarbonization of European industry, and facilitate the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere.

The construction of the infrastructure and facilities is well underway. Specially designed ships will transport CO2 from emission sources in Norway and Europe. An onshore receiving terminal is now being built in Øygarden municipality and will be connected to pipelines and wells that enable storage 8,500 feet under the seabed.

Phase one of Northern Lights, which is supported by the Norwegian authorities, will be completed by mid-2024, establishing infrastructure to store 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year south of the Troll field. As demand from industrial sectors in Europe grows, Northern Lights will increase storage capacity.

