EU Strikes Deal to Ban Russian Gas by End-2027

European Union energy ministers agreed a joint position on plans to ban all gas supplies from Russia by the end of 2027, as the bloc looks to definitively end its reliance on energy from Moscow.

A qualified majority of officials meeting in Luxembourg Monday supported the ban, which starts by prohibiting Russian supplies under existing short-term contracts by mid-June, with an exemption for landlocked countries such as Hungary and Slovakia. A prohibition on long-term deals follows 18 months later. Hungary and Slovakia did not support the ban.

The deal on Monday was a procedural step on the RePowerEU regulation, which aims to permanently end Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels. Negotiations with the European Parliament, which is calling for a faster exit from Russian gas and a halting of oil imports from the start of next year, can now start. The aim is to reach a final deal before the end of the year.

The EU is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to finally end its addiction to Russian fossil fuels after President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022. The second strand involves a separate proposal to impose sanctions on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas from the start of 2027. It requires unanimity and is still being discussed.

Europe has been under pressure from the US to speed up moves to sever its energy ties with Moscow, and buy more American LNG. A joint statement on EU-US trade pledged $750 billion in energy deals between the two over the next three years.

The EU receives about 15% of its LNG supplies from Moscow, making Russia the second-largest provider of the fuel to Europe after the US, with the monthly bill for those imports ranging between €500 million ($584 million) and €700 million.

“This is not just for the present conflict,” Dan Jorgensen, the EU’s energy commissioner, said at the start of the meeting on Monday. “It’s for the future. Never again should we make this mistake.”

Spain said before the meeting it would back the RepowerEU deal, even though it had previously had reservations over whether the rules would be strong enough to break contracts with Russia.

“We understand that it’s legally robust,” said Joan Groizard, Spain’s secretary of state for energy. “We’ve learned that external dependence from any single country is not a good idea.”

Ministers are also discussing the energy situation in Ukraine and the EU’s electrification plans.