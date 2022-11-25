EU Set to Resume Talks on Price for Russian Oil Cap Tonight
European Union diplomats are set to meet Friday evening to see if they can hammer out a final deal on a price level to cap Russian oil exports, according to people familiar with the matter.
The bloc has been locked in a fight over how strict the price cap, which would be implemented with the Group of Seven, should be. Countries like Poland objected to the EU executive arm’s proposal to set a $65 per barrel limit, saying it was too generous to Russia. Other nations, including Greece, don’t want to go below that level.
“If you put the price cap too high, it doesn’t really bite,” European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “Oil is the biggest source of revenue for Russian budget, so it’s very important get this right so it really has an impact on Russia’s ability to finance this war.”
Diplomats are optimistic that they can finalize a deal Friday, said the people, who asked for anonymity to discuss sensitive negotiations. The bloc is feeling deadline pressure, with EU sanctions on Russian oil set to kick in on Dec. 5.
Two of the people said member states were discussing the inclusion of a regular price review as a potential compromise.
The aim of the price cap, first proposed by the US, is to keep Russian oil flowing, while also curbing Moscow’s revenue. Critics of the levels proposed so far point to the fact that Moscow is already selling its oil at a discount, so a price cap at that level would allow for business as usual.
--With assistance from Jorge Valero and Maria Tadeo.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
- The USA Did Not Run Out of Diesel Last Monday
- Ex-Chief of Norway Defense Recommended for Equinor Board Election
- How Are the World's Top Oil Producers Doing at the World Cup?
- Eni Looking To Create Energy Transition Hub In Rwanda
- Aquadrill Finds Work For Capella Drillship In Indonesia
- Oil Freight Boom Makes $1MM Waiting Bills More Common
- Sempra and ConocoPhillips Strike 20 Year LNG Deal
- EU Set to Resume Talks on Price for Russian Oil Cap Tonight
- EnQuest Year-To-Date Production Right on Point
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Diesel Floods Out Of China After Beijing Greenlights Export Jump
- Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
- Freeport Provides LNG Restart Update
- Top Headlines: Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability and More
- VIDEO: Man Medevaced from Oil Tanker Offshore Texas
- USA Adds More Rigs
- TotalEnergies Plans Oil Exploration Offshore South Africa
- Congo Calls for Compensation to Stop Oil Drilling in Peatlands
- Eco Atlantic Hits Dust at Gazania-1 Well off South Africa
- Magnitude 5.4 Quake Hits Texas
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Gulf of Mexico an Area of Increasing Instability
- IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
- Biden Requests $500MM for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- US Finds Others Aligned Against It In Saudi-Sparked Oil Row
- US Cuts Oil Output Forecast Again As Shale Slows Down
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Russia Sends Oil Thousands Of Miles Through Arctic Circle Again
- Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore