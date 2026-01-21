EU Hydrogen Matchmaking Platform Opens for Buyer Expressions of Interest

In a call to suppliers that closed earlier this month, European and international companies placed offers from over 260 projects, the European Commission said.

The European Commission on Tuesday made the first call for buyer expressions of interest for hydrogen supply offers under a matchmaking platform launched last year.

In a call to suppliers that closed earlier this month, European and international companies placed offers from over 260 projects, the Commission's Directorate-General for Energy said in an online statement. Buyers now have until March 20, 2026 to indicate interest in the offers, according to the statement.

"As part of the EU Energy and Raw Materials Platform, the Hydrogen Mechanism connects potential off-takers in Europe with suppliers of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen or derivatives, including ammonia, methanol, eMethane and electro-sustainable aviation fuel", the Directorate-General said.

"Hydrogen plays an important role in decarbonizing industrial processes and industries for which reducing carbon emissions is both urgent and hard to achieve", it added. "At the same time, it can strengthen the competitiveness of Europe’s industry and leverage the EU market towards more security of supply, diversification and decarbonization".

European Energy and Housing Commissioner Dan Jørgensen said, "The EU's Hydrogen Mechanism is a new, innovative tool to help develop the market. With strong interest shown from suppliers across Europe and beyond, the initiative is off to a very promising start".

The broader European Union Energy and Raw Materials Platform lets buyers in the 27-member bloc offer demand for biomethane, hydrogen, natural gas and raw materials. The online platform seeks to give EU companies cost-effective and efficient access to such commodities by enabling negotiations with competing suppliers, according to the Commission.

The Hydrogen Mechanism will operate until 2029 under the European Hydrogen Bank, as specified under the EU's "Regulation on the Internal Markets for Renewable Gas, Natural Gas and Hydrogen”. The Hydrogen Bank is an EU Innovation Fund financing platform to scale up the renewable hydrogen value chain.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

The platform's user guide says, "The EU Energy and Raw Materials Platform enables the collection and exchange of market data, information about demand and supply, demand aggregation and joint purchasing of energy-related products and raw materials".

"It does not directly provide financing or support negotiations which may take place, outside of the platform, between participants following their connections through the platform", the platform says.

The Gas Mechanism is expected to replace AggregateEU, a mechanism in which gas suppliers compete to book demand placed by companies in the EU and its Energy Community partner countries. AggregateEU has been extended, having initially been meant only for the 2023-24 winter.

In March 2025 the Directorate-General said a second midterm round for AggregateEU matched nearly 20 billion cubic meters (706.29 billion cubic feet). Midterm rounds offered six-month contracts for potential suppliers during a buyer-seller partnership of up to five years.

Announcing the first midterm tender February 1, 2024, the Directorate-General said, "In early 2024, with the effects of the energy crisis still not over, AggregateEU is introducing a different concept of mid-term tenders in order to address the growing demand for stability and predictability from buyers and sellers of natural gas".

"Under such tenders, buyers will be able to submit their demand for seasonal six-month periods (for a minimum 1,800,000 MWh for LNG and 30,000 for NBP per period), going from April 2024 to October 2029", the Directorate-General said then. "This is intended to support sellers in identifying buyers who might be interested in a longer trading partnership - i.e. up to five years".

NBP gas, or National Balancing Point gas, refers to gas from the national transmission systems of EU states.

A total of seven rounds were conducted under AggregateEU, pooling over 119 Bcm of demand and attracting 191 Bcm of offers. Nearly 100 Bcm have been matched, according to the latest results announcement March 26, 2025.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com